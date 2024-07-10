Ellen DeGeneres revealed that following her upcoming Netflix special, she will be done with the show business. As part of her Ellen's Last Stand... Up tour, she performed stand-up last week in Santa Rosa. This was two years after her talk show was canceled due to a toxic workplace controversy that damaged her reputation as TV's most beloved host.

Ellen DeGeneres gives an update on her life after her talk show got canceled

According to SFGate, the stand-up comedian made jokes about her time away from the spotlight throughout the act, stating that she will next be canceled for being old, gay, and mean. DeGeneres said, "Let me give you an update on my life since you last saw me. I got chickens." Oh, and I was fired from the entertainment industry for being mean."

Ellen DeGeneres reveals she's done with show business after her Netflix special

When asked if she would become famous again in the future, she explicitly denied it. DeGeneres said, "This is the last time you will see me." Ellen stated about her forthcoming one-hour show that is taped this fall, "After my Netflix special, I'm done."

She mentioned that she now understands her sensitivity, and she went on to discuss how that significant shift affected her (The Ellen DeGeneres Show aired for 19 seasons).

She acknowledged that she used to say she didn't care what people said about her. But she sees now that those were the things said when she was at the height of her popularity. DeGeneres then joked, "Next time, I'll be kicked out for being old, The triple crown: old, gay, and cruel."

She addressed the potential source of the accusations made against her, even as she tried to make the audience laugh. She said that she can be demanding impatient and tough, but she is a strong woman, stating "I may be many things, but I am not mean.” DeGeneres stated that although it occasionally appeared that way, she wasn't a mean person because her intention wasn't to be mean.

Elene DeGeneres' upcoming shows

This week, Ellen abruptly canceled four of her 32-date comeback tour dates in Dallas, San Francisco, Seattle, and Chicago without specifying the reason for it. The next show Ellen has is set for Monday at Denver, Colorado's Paramount Theatre. Later in the year, her comedy special will be released. It will be her second Netflix special after Relatable in 2018.

