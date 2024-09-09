Elton John Reveals His Kids' Biggest Fear And Concern Involving His Old Age: 'They Think About My...'

Elton John can be caught in his latest documentary, Elton John: Never Too Late, talking about a lot of his personal time, especially with his children. The British singer shed light on what happens to be the greatest fear of Zachary 13, and Elijah 11, his two kids, who he shares with his husband David Furnish.

The latest documentary that was recently premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) shows John stating, "They think about my mortality. They worry about my mortality," while talking about the two kids in the family.

While the movie premiered on September 6, 2024, the I’m Still Standing singer stressed that the kids do not worry much about his husband, Furnish, but for him.

The highly acclaimed songwriter is also heard stating that the two boys love him a lot and wish for him to stick around forever.

While being practical about how he won't always be present in their lives, when Zachary and Elijah celebrate big moments in the future, he hopes for the best, while also adding that he too wishes to see them getting married and having their own children.

"You never know," the Sorry Seems to Be the Hardest Word singer stated in the documentary, adding that he wishes to use all of his time for the best, while he is alive.

Calling his time together with the family "wonderful,” the Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me artist reflected how he feels precious while being around his loved ones.

The documentary in discussion here, Elton John: Never Too Late, is directed by R. J. Cutler and his 61-year-old husband, David Furnish. The project was first announced back in the year 2022.

Moreover, Elton John: Never Too Late has been coproduced with Disney+ as well as Rocket Pictures.

Talking more about the project, it takes the die-hard fans of the Bennie And The Jets singer behind the scenes of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road concert tour.

Meanwhile, one can even have a look at the highlights from his past performance as well as a few memorable footages. You can even enjoy some of the artist's intimate moments and personal time of his life while being around his family.

Following the premiere at the TIFF, the film will be released on Disney+ on December 13.

The Toronto International Film Festival is from September 5 to 15, 2024.

