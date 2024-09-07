Elton John Reveals How He Helped John Lennon And Yoko Ono Reconcile In New Documentary At TIFF 2024; Deets

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to alcohol and drug addiction

John Lenon and Yoko Ono are one of the most loved couples in history. While they had separated for a few months, Elton John recently revealed that it was because of him that they reconciled in the future.

In his latest documentary Elton John: Never Too Late which was premiered at the the Toronto International Film Festival on September 6, 2024, the Tiny Maker artist revealed a few stories related to his career and friends.

While talking about the Here Comes the Sun hitmaker’s reconciliation with Yoko Ono, John divulged and spoke about a concert from 1974.

It was John’s Thanksgiving Day concert at the Madison Square Garden, where Lenon and Ono met each other again after being separated for almost 18 months.

“I was probably the catalyst of John and Yoko getting back together,” the I’m Still Standing artist revealed. Further John stated that it may have been because he had asked John Lennon to do the 1974 Thanksgiving Day show that he got to meet Yoko Ono again.

As per Inside Hook, the guitarist of the Goodbye Yellow Brick Road singer stated that John Lennon was unaware of Yoko Ono being present at the same concert. Coming back to what Elton John stated in his documentary, he expressed his happiness about the couple getting back together and later having a son.

“Of course, they did get back together and they had Sean [Lennon],” the Can You Feel the Love Tonight artist stated.

Elton John also revealed that John Lennon felt love again and his “wildness” went away with time. The I Want to Hold Your Hand singer stopped doing drugs and all the craziness he had within him, stated Elton John while also joking that he, himself, however, didn't stop doing all those crazy things.

It was in the year 1966 when John Lennon and Yoko Ono had met for the first time in London. The couple tied the knot three years later, in 1969, in Gibraltar, however, they split in 1973.

This was the time when Yoko Ono started to pursue her career. After around 18 months of hiatus, the couple reunited in 1974. In the following year, 1975, they welcomed their son Sean together in the month of October.

Elton John: Never Too Late will be premiered on Disney+ on December 13, 2024.

