Sir Elton John Left With 'Limited Vision In One Eye’ Following Severe Infection; Assures Fans He Is ‘Feeling Positive’ About Recovery

Elton John is left with limited vision in one of his eyes, he announced via Instagram on Tuesday, September 3. The partial impairment, per the Grammy winner, stems from an eye infection he dealt with over the summer.

“Over the summer, I’ve been dealing with a severe eye infection that has unfortunately left me with only limited vision in one eye,” the Tiny Dancer singer detailed in his social media post. “I am healing, but it’s an extremely slow process and it will take some time before sight returns to the impacted eye.”

In his announcement, John took the time to thank the “excellent team of doctors and nurses,” as well as his family, who took care of him over the last couple of weeks while he was “recuperating at home.” The singer added that he is “feeling positive” about the progress he has made thus far.

The pop icon received tons of well-wishes in the comments section from fans and fellow celebrities, including Donatella Versace, who wrote, “Take your time and recover, Elton. We’ll be here waiting for your return when you are healthy and ready,” Billie Jean King, who wrote, “Sending our love and support your way. Feel better soon, friend,” and radio presenter Bob Harris, who posted, “Sending you much love, Elton.”

The unwelcome announcement from the celebrated British crooner comes just three days before his scheduled appearance at the Toronto Film Festival for the premiere of his documentary, Elton John: Never Too Late. Variety, with input from the icon’s representative, however, confirms that his calendar for the event will remain unchanged.

According to the same outlet, Elton John was also reported to be recovering from knee replacement surgery earlier this year.

The singer, also known as the Piano Man, has other projects or appearances in reserve as well. Though he has retired from touring, he is still making one-off appearances, mostly for benefits, and is scheduled to perform on October 22 in Los Angeles at the annual Spirit of Life Gala for the City of Hope cancer research.

