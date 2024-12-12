Elton John Reflects on His Notorious Short Temper and How Husband David Furnish Helped Him Overcome It: 'I'll Get Even Madder About...'

Elton John recognizes the fact that he can lose his temper quickly or easily, but he appreciates the role of his husband David Furnish in keeping him grounded all these years. The Rocket Man singer, 77, has recently opened up about his husband being an anchoring influence alongside fatherhood and therapy helping him grow emotionally. He discussed his fiery temperament in a recent TIME cover story honoring him as their Icon of the Year.

John spoke to the outlet on Wednesday, December 11, on how his notorious temperament had shaped his relationships. He said, "David can tell you that my fuse is very short, and the worst thing about my temper is that David is very rational about things, and he’ll explain. And I'll get even madder about it."

Furnish met John in 1993. Early on in their relationship, he remembered, John was emotionally contained and reluctant to embrace love. Simple, merry forms of activity like a walk were new for the musician. He wouldn't very often do things like that at the time.

"No one had ever asked him to do personal things like go for a walk together, those kinds of joyful things," Furnish, who co-directed John's documentary Never Too Late with R.J. Cutler revealed to the outlet.

John is, however, becoming quite composed now. Still, he confessed at times that he hits the ceiling especially when he is drained or overworked. He actually said that his anger burns fast and flies away very quickly, often in minutes. The music legend said, "I will flare up if I’m tired, if I’m exhausted if I’m overwhelmed. I don’t like having that temperament, but it’s all usually done and dusted within five or 10 minutes."

Nevertheless, Elton admits that impatience has its good side, particularly in his form of creativity. He moves on very quickly when a song is not completed in a short time. According to him, a song would be easy to write when inspiration comes.

In 2021, John talked about his temper as a work in progress. According to him, the therapy has been useful as a means of understanding the source of one's temperament. He had a really tough childhood because his parents were always fighting, and as a result, it took a toll on his emotional understanding; John said that much of his psychological problems arose from not having a good relationship with his parents. He also added that he was quite terrified of his parents.

He told The Guardian, "I was always afraid of my parents, and I didn't want my children to be afraid of me. They're going to feel embraced and loved every second of the day; they're not going to be beaten and have those scars for the rest of their lives. I thought I was too late to have children but actually, they came at the right time in my life, and that's taught me so much."

Elton John shares two sons Elijah, 11, and Zachary, 13 with his husband David Furnish who he married in 2014.

