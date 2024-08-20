Emily in Paris Makeup Artist Spills the Bean on Lily Collins Makeup in Season 4; See Here

Lily Collins, who plays Emily in Emily in Paris, debuted a new beauty look for Season 4. While the show is known for its daring and occasionally unusual fashion, Emily is now opting for a more natural appearance. According to Aurélie Payen, the chief makeup artist, Collins requested a "French vibe" this season. This has resulted in a more understated makeup look, with Emily frequently wearing minimal makeup for a fresh, natural look.

Collins is experimenting with dramatic looks or a straightforward "no makeup makeup" look, according to Payen. This trend toward simplicity stands in stark contrast to the earlier seasons' more ornate looks. Collins keeps her skin looking good during her 12- to 14-hour filming days by adhering to a strict skincare regimen. Emily is seen using a $199 skincare gadget called the Foreo Luna 4 Mini on the show.

Due to the rigorous filming schedule, maintaining a healthy skincare regimen is crucial. Payen gave the cast a variety of items, such as Brad Pitt's Beau Domaine collection's The Cream. Payen recommends this product, which retails for $242 but is frequently available for $161, as one of her top choices for looking young.

Payen also stated that each character on the show has access to her preferred beauty products. She personally chose the "great double cleansing" gadget for herself, emphasizing her commitment to effective skincare. This ensures that both the actors and their characters look their best onscreen. Few celebrity brows have received as much attention as Collins'. Payen uses items like this Benefit purchase to "fill in the tiny parts" when it comes to perfecting them.

After using the product, the brows may appear slightly artificial. The makeup artist recommends using setting gel to achieve the desired finish. Both the transparent Charlotte Tilbury Brow Fix Brow Gel ($26) and the Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Gel ($27) are excellent options for this task. These gels are designed to keep brows in place while maintaining a natural and polished appearance, which is essential for looking well-groomed.

Emily's "wet look" for a beach party scene was one of the most intricate looks of the year. This look included sleek, wet-look hair and vibrant green eyeshadow that harked back to the 1980s. The sleek hair gave the whole look a sophisticated finish, and the green eyeshadow added a bright, retro touch that went well with the beach party theme.

During the photo shoot, Payen discussed her diligent approach to maintaining the star's eye makeup. She stated that she strategically applied Myricks' clear lip gloss, which is set to be released at Sephora, to keep the eye makeup flawless. Payen explained that she waited until the director said "action" before applying the eye gloss.

After applying the gloss, she took a step back and let the filming continue without interruption. Her careful technique was designed to keep the star's eye looking flawless and striking throughout the shoot, resulting in a visually appealing final product.

