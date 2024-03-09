Eugene Levy Reunites With American Pie Co-star Jason Biggs At Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony 25 Years After Film, Calls Him 'Second Son'

The Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony did it again. It gave us another iconic reunion.

As Eugene Levy appeared on Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles on Friday, the actor and comedian, 77, gave a shout-out to his American Pie co-star Jason Biggs, who was in attendance.

“My son Daniel couldn't be here today, sadly. He's shooting a movie in Bulgaria…My second son, Jim [Jason Biggs], is here, from American Pie,” he said during his speech.

“I love the fact you're here, Jason, honestly,” he added.

The father-son duo from American Pie reunite after 25 years — A nostalgic moment for the 90s kids

Levy portrayed the father of Biggs’ American Pie character Jim in the 1999 film which later spawned many sequels over the years.

The film also featured Alyson Hannigan, Chris Klein, Natasha Lyonne, Thomas Ian Nicholas, Sean William Scott, and Tara Reid among others. The original film follows high school students’ endeavors to lose their virginity before graduation.

When Biggs and Levy reunited on Friday, they posed with the latter’s star on the Walk of Fame.

Additionally, Levy, who has been acting, writing, and producing since the 70s, was joined by his real-life daughter Sarah Levy and his on-screen wife Catherine O’Hara, who both starred with him in Schitt’s Creek.

Eugene Levy’s heartfelt speech for his family at his Walk of Fame ceremony

In a nod to his family who accompanied him for his special day, Eugene Levy said, “If you know me at all, you know just how uncomfortable a day this is for me knowing you have all uprooted your schedules to be here. In particular my grandson, my little grandson James — he could be looking at firetrucks right now, but no. He chose to be here, so thank you, Jamesy. Grandpa loves you.”

The actor also paid tribute to his wife Deborah Divine, saying, “You can't have your name put on a star in Hollywood Boulevard without someone having your back and Debs had mine for 47 years, there would be no star without you.”

In his acting career spanning five decades, Eugene starred in blockbuster films like Cheaper By The Dozen 2, Father of The Bride Part II, Bringing Down the House, and more. He also lent his voice to Finding Dory, an animated film where he voiced Charlie.

