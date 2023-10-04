'Everything she did was magical...': Reese Witherspoon shares cute throwback photo with her grandmother in heartfelt post

Reese Witherspoon, the dynamic actress, has often made headlines for her exhilarating acting skills or something else. The actress first rose to prominence after she starred in the 2001 film Legally Blonde and played the role of Jennifer Aniston’s younger sister in the hit sitcom Friends. Since then, she has delivered some outstanding performances. But besides being an actress, she does many other things for her family and holds them very dearly. In a new Instagram post, Reese Witherspoon shares an adorable picture with her grandmother.

ALSO READ: 'And I popped her ovary': When Sofia Vergara sent Reese Witherspoon to hospital while filming fight scene for USD 51 million movie

Reese Witherspoon shares a cute throwback with her grandmother

Reese Witherspoon has happy recollections of her grandmother. On Wednesday, Witherspoon uploaded two throwback images of herself as a toddler on Instagram, one of which showed her sitting on the edge of a car seat next to her grandma.

She captioned the post, “To all the grandmas out there, you are so important! My grandma, Dorothea, was a huge part of my childhood. She picked me up for school every day, helped with my homework, read stories to me (with lots of silly voices), taught me to bake gingerbread cookies, and taught me to drink tea out of fancy cups for fun. Everything she did was magical to me. I was so lucky to have her encourage my creativity and learning. Here's to all the grandparents in the world raising our little ones! Keep up the great work."

In her post, the actress and producer stated that her memories with her grandmother are linked to her hopes that her Busy Betty children's books will "help foster those moments of memorable connection with our kids."

Reese Witherspoon recently revealed the one thing she does that is relax

In a recent interview with TODAY , Reese Witherspoon revealed one thing she finds relaxing. Painting is an unavoidable part of Reese Witherspoon's daily self-care practice. The 47-year-old stated that she prioritizes her well-being a lot of the time, telling the presenters that it's important to take care of yourself.

In addition to her daily workouts, Witherspoon has a more creative outlet that she incorporates into her routine. She said, "My thing I've been doing lately is painting by numbers every single day."

Meanwhile, Reese Witherspoon was last seen in the current season of the Morning Show, along with Jennifer Aniston, which was released on September 13, 2023.

ALSO READ: Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth finalize divorce settlement four months after announcing split; Details inside