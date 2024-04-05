Legally Blonde: Amazon Renews Classic Film As A TV Series With Reese Witherspoon, ‘Gossip Girl’ Duo Producing

Reese Witherspoon is revisiting one of the signature titles in her acting resume, taking it to a new medium. Witherspoon and her Hello Sunshine company are behind Legally Blonde spinoff TV series inspired by the popular film franchise that are in development at Amazon MGM Studios, sources tell Deadline.

As per Variety, a TV series set in the world of Legally Blonde is in development at Amazon Prime Video. No plot details are available yet, but the project is being executive produced by Reese Witherspoon along with Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage, with Schwartz and Savage also writing.

Witherspoon starred in two of the Legally Blonde films and will executive produce under her Hello Sunshine banner alongside Lauren Neustadter. Hello Sunshine is part of Candle Media. Schwartz and Savage executive produce via Fake Empire. Marc Platt, a producer on the films, will also executive produce. Amazon MGM Studios will produce.

Previously, it was reported that Amazon was looking to develop new projects based on IP they gained control of following their acquisition of MGM in 2022. Legally Blonde was one of those projects, along with others like Barbershop and Robocop.

Although it’s unclear if Witherspoon has any plans to reprise her role as Elle Woods in the potential TV series, she previously told The Hollywood Reporter that she was interested in revisiting Elle in her 40s. “I want to discover what age means to that character,” she said in 2019 amid efforts to revive Legally Blonde. “Aging, contemporary ideas, how things have evolved — or not evolved.”

More about the film, Legally Blonde

Legally Blonde is a 2001 American romantic comedy film directed by Robert Luketic and written by Karen McCullah Lutz and Kirsten Smith, based on Amanda Brown's 2001 novel of the same name. It stars Reese Witherspoon, Luke Wilson, Selma Blair, Matthew Davis, Victor Garber, and Jennifer Coolidge.

The story follows Elle Woods, a sorority girl who attempts to win back her ex-boyfriend Warner Huntington III by getting a Juris Doctor degree at Harvard Law School, and in the process, overcomes stereotypes against blondes and triumphs as a successful lawyer.

The outline of Legally Blonde originated from Brown's experiences as a blonde going to Stanford Law School while being obsessed with fashion and beauty, reading Elle magazine, and frequently clashing with the personalities of her peers. In 2000, Brown met producer Marc Platt, who helped her develop her manuscript into a novel. Platt brought in screenwriters McCullah Lutz and Smith to adapt the book into a motion picture.

The project caught the attention of director Luketic, an Australian newcomer who came to Hollywood on the success of his quirky debut short film Titsiana Booberini. "I had been reading scripts for two years, not finding anything I could put my own personal mark on, until Legally Blonde came around," Luketic said.

The film was released on July 13, 2001, and was a hit with audiences, grossing $141 million worldwide on an $18 million budget, as well as receiving moderately positive reviews from critics, with particular praise going to Witherspoon's performance. It was nominated for a Golden Globe Award for Best Motion Picture: Musical or Comedy. Witherspoon received a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actress – Motion Picture Musical or Comedy, and the 2002 MTV Movie Award for Best Female Performance.

The box office success led to a series of films: a 2003 sequel, Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde, and a 2009 direct-to-DVD spin-off, Legally Blondes. Additionally, Legally Blonde: The Musical premiered on January 23, 2007, in San Francisco and opened in New York City at the Palace Theatre on Broadway on April 29, 2007, starring Laura Bell Bundy. In May 2020, it was announced that Mindy Kaling and Dan Goor were signed to write a third film.

