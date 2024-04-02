'Extraordinary Resilience': Kate Middleton's Kids Extend Support Amid Her Cancer Battle, Reveals Family Friend

Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton shocked the world when she made the announcement in a recent video about her cancer battle after going through abdominal surgery in January. In the video, she announced that the past couple of months have been really tough on their family. We can definitely see that as a royal family friend revealed to People magazine how Kate’s children are staying strong during this hard time.

Kate Middleton’s Children Serve As A Pillar Of Strength

Princess of Wales, 42, is blessed with a supportive family, especially with her children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, who are being there for their mother during this tough time.

A longtime royal family friend revealed to People, “You take heart from the extraordinary resilience of children.” The family friend adds that the children 'buoy them with smiles back'. The friend mentioned that 'the children are the center of the world for their parents' Prince William and Princess Kate.

About Prince William, the friend revealed to the publication, “He’s very reliable, strong person. She doesn't feel isolated in this because of William, who is right beside her”. The friend continued, “This is about supporting her and her feeling supported. It is a joint effort, She doesn't feel isolated. The nuclear family that they have created so well is an immense support not only to him but to Catherine too.”

Kate Middleton’s Cancer Announcement Played A Vital Role Surrounding Her Children

Looking back at the timing of Kate's cancer announcement, it is clear that she seemingly wanted to create a space for the family to spend time together as she announced her diagnosis once her children were out of school for the Easter holiday.

Sally Bedell Smith, Royal Biographer tells People about Princess of Wales' cancer announcement, “We now understand the logic of the timing — waiting for the children to break up from school. And she struck a pitch- perfect note.”

