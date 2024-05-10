Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Episode 1285: Today’s episode starts with Armaan saying the pen isn’t working. Dadisa scolds Manoj. Sanjay asks Aryan and Krish to get a pen. Dadi asks them to get all the pens in the house. Sajay asks Kiara to look in her bag. Manisha winks at her. Kiara brings out a pencil and says she does not use pens to write her notes. Sanjay scolds her.

Krish and Aryan get the pens. Armaan and Abhira find none of the pens working. Kaveri gets annoyed and asks Manisha to control her son. She pretends to scold him. Manoj winks at Krish and Aryan.

Abhira says since Sanjay got the new divorce paper made, he should have got a new pen. Ruhi says they need her lucky pen and comes forward to give her pen. Manoj and Manisha pray to God to stop the signing. Ruhi stumbles and Armaan steps on her pen and it breaks.

Manisha says she got the pen and Armaan broke it, it became her unlucky pen. Manoj says he thinks even fate doesn’t want Armaan and Abhira to divorce. Dadi says she will change fate and get their divorce done on the auspicious occasion of Akshay Tritiya the next day. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Armaan sees the divorce papers and holds Abhira’s lucky charm, the tortoise in one hand. Ruhi comes and says that she understands Armaan’s situation, he thought Abhira was a good friend, but she proved him wrong. Armaan says Ruhi is the first friend he made and he is grateful for her and thanks her for understanding him.

Advertisement

Manoj, Manisha, Krish, Kiara, and Aryan dance. They all hug and rejoice as they manage to stop Abhira and Armaan from signing the papers for the day. Kiara asks what will happen the next day as Kaveri is adamant about making them sign. Manisha gets worried.

Abhira bursts bubble wrap and cries. Armaan comes and asks if Abhira misses him and the good times they had. Abhira says it never mattered what she felt or wanted. They fall on the bed and Armaan tells her that he cares for her, but she shouldn't mistake his caring as love as he can never fall in love with her. Abhira wakes up and realizes it was a dream. She worries that the dream might come true.

Anupama calls Abhira and says she can sense that she is worried. They talk to each other and Abhira feels relieved. She thanks Anupama. The latter says she had called to take her legal advice and they discuss it. After hanging up the call, Anupama prays for Abhira.

In the morning, Dadi tells all the family members that they have forgotten to have a good time, the children, the elders, and everyone in this family is running into trouble. She says that on the occasion of Akshay Tritiya, she wants to do something different.

She says that she has hidden gold coins in different corners of the hall and the individual who finds the maximum coins can perform aarti. Although this ritual is for married couples, she asks every family member to participate.

Abhira tries to leave and Madhav stops her saying she is his daughter, so she is a part of the family. Kaveri gives her permission to participate but with a condition, she cannot expect anything in return.

Everyone gets busy searching for the coins and Abhira casually strolls around. She manages to find all the coins and everyone is surprised. Manisha says it seems Abhira is always two steps ahead of Kaveri.

Abhira goes to offer the coins to the goddess. She stumbles on her way and Armaan comes and holds her. Everyone keeps staring at them. The episode ends here.

The episode was watched on Hotstar.

ALSO READ: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, May 8: Armaan hands over divorce papers to Abhira