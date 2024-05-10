Zain Imam is widely recognized for his stint in Naamkarann, where he essayed the role of Neil Khanna opposite Aditi Rathore's post-generation leap. Also, he was once rumored to be dating his co-actor, but later he clarified all the doubts.

The personal life of Zain has always grabbed the attention of the audience. However, in a recent interview, Imam opened up about his marriage plans.

Zain Imam’s wedding plans

In the latest interview with TellyChakkar, when Zain was asked about his marriage plans, he said that even his parents still need to be confirmed about his marriage, because he is currently enjoying being a bachelor. Shedding more light on it he said that even if his fans send him a special request, he does not allow it to reach the extent of the marriage thing, as he draws a line between it.

"Hopefully when the time is right and I fall in love I will get married when the time is right," he added. Further, when the Naamkaran actor stated that he has not changed even a bit in these years of being in the industry, although many people have changed around him.

Next, when he was asked about his favorite show, he spontaneously answered, Tashan-e-Ishq - Junge Herzen since it was his debut show. Followed by Naamkaran which was a superhit show and the audience still remembers it. Next, he mentioned Fanaa-Ishq Mein Marjawan, as it did outstanding work and was loved by the audience.

However, Zain’s comeback on-screen is much awaited by his fans.

Zain Imam cleared the rumored of dating a co-actor

In a previous interview. Zain clarified that he is not in any kind of relationship with Aditi Rathore, it is all about the on-screen chemistry. And when the audience starts making such rumors, it means that they have started loving the on-screen couple, and it marks that half of the work is done.

About Zain Imam

Zain has attained a substantial fanbase with his stint in many popular shows, including Naamkarann, Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan, Tashan-e-Ishq opposite Jasmin Bhasin, Yeh Vaada Raha, Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 9, and others.

