Fan-Favorite Contestant Drew Goins Returns For Second Chance In Jeopardy; Find Out If He Got A Taylor Swift Redemption

Drew Goins returned to Jeopardy for the January 6 episode. Watching the contestant’s return, the game show fans were elated. Goins previously made an appearance on the show in September 2024, and four months later, the participant went on to compete against Eugene and Jonquil Garrick Reynolds, contestants hailing from Ottawa.

As for Goins second time on the game show, the contestant entered the final week of the Second Chance tournament and was also given redemption over the Taylor Swift question.

Goins, who is a journalist from Honolulu, returned strong into the game as he had perfectly gripped the first two rounds. He also scored his first Daily Double in the Historic History category, where he correctly answered the question, “The 1973 Arab-Israeli War occurred during these 2 periods, one Jewish & one Islamic, both of which involve fasting” (What are Ramadan and Yom Kippur?).

However, in the middle of the interview round with Ken Jennings, the contestant was stuck on the Taylor Swift question. Opening up about his mistake, Goins revealed, “I got a Taylor Swift question wrong. I went home worried that the Swifties would come rip me out of my bed one night, but it turns out the angry Swiftie was my brother, who’s here today.”

He added, “The night before taping, he had prepared an entire practice board for me.”

As luck favored the participant, he was provided with a second chance to get himself up again. The redemption question was, “In 2014, Taylor Swift gave us this album named for a different year.”

Goins quipped to answer, “What is 1989?” Jennings announced it to be correct, and the crowd cheered in excitement.

