Fans Go Gaga Over All Marvel Movies and TV Shows Referenced In Deadpool & Wolverine Trailer

Quirky, sassy, and an evergreen Deadpool is back after years. The Wade Wilson universe is drawing us all in. With slapstick comedy and dark humor, comes the third installment’s trailer. This Deadpool is refined, challenging, and more nuanced than the last. Our Wolfman Wolverine is also present to help the red-suited hero from any trouble. But are there references to other Marvel movies and shows? Find all the details inside.

*The following contains spoilers from the trailer*

Which are the Marvel TV Shows and Movies referenced in the Deadpool & Wolverine trailer?

The trailer of Deadpool and Wolverine begins with Wade’s birthday celebration where various characters from the previous installment of the Deadpool franchise are seen cheering for their dear friend. The agents who appear next are from Paradox, similar to the ones in Loki’s TVA. Loki’s Paradox is played by Matthew Macfadyen who offers Wade a chance to be a “hero among heroes” which can hint at him joining the Avengers.

There were clips of Thor, Hulk, Captain America, and Iron Man playing in the background when this conversation was happening.

Many scenes further show how Deadpool loves and respects Captain America, a reference to Wade Wilson’s affection for Steve Rogers in the original comics. The trailer further showed Hugh Jackman who is the most loved Patch.

He came in an undercover white suit. Here Wade Wilson expresses the need to be the Marvel Jesus and Messiah, but he also says that he would want to change the “little cinematic universe.” It highly hints at him being a new Avenger in the upcoming franchises. A masked man is also seen who looks like Doctor Doom. Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine came in the end, but fans are still eager to know which variant of Wolverine is joining Deadpool 3.

Can Deadpool join the Avengers?

High possibilities and multiple hints are telling us that Deadpool can be the next Avenger. After Spiderman, it will be Deadpool who will be extremely cool due to his sarcasm! Like Spiderman adores Iron Man, Deadpool adores Captain America, so the mentor-junior spirit can be a new element if Deadpool is allowed to join the Avengers.

When is Deadpool & Wolverine coming to theaters?

The Ryan Reynolds starrer and Shawn Levy directorial is set to hit theaters on July 26, 2024. Alongside Ryan Reynolds, we can see Hugh Jackman, Emma Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney and many others in key roles.

As fans eagerly wait for the new Deadpool

