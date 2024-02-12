Deadpool & Wolverine Trailer May Have Dropped An Easter Egg About Avengers: Secret Wars Movie 3 Years Before Release

The long-awaited trailer for Deadpool and Wolverine dropped during Super Bowl on Sunday amid much anticipation. The first footage of the third installment in the Deadpool franchise features Wade Wilson aka Deadpool meeting up with the officials from Time Variance Authority (TVA). However, it was an alleged easter egg that got the MCU aficionados talking. Here's what we know about it so far.

Did Deadpool and the Wolverine trailer tease a 2027 MCU film?

The final shot of the Deadpool and Wolverine trailer features Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) lying on a barren ground as the silhouette of Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) approaches him. It was at this moment of the teaser that the eagle-eyed fans managed to spot a possible easter egg for a future MCU film, a damaged copy of the Secret Wars comic book, which quickly leaves the frame as the camera zooms in. The fans believe that this could be an advance tease of the 2027 Avengers: Secret Wars as the said comic book is expected to serve as the source material for the film. The comic book in particular appears to be Secret Wars issue five which was published by Marvel Comics in 2015. It is possible that the comic was placed in the film to help set up the characters who would later become part of the planned Avengers: Secret Wars. Whether God Emperor Doom, a featured character from the story, makes an advanced appearance in Deadpool and Wolverine will be worth watching.

Deadpool and Wolverine - Cast, Plot and Release Date

Deadpool and Wolverine is scheduled for a July 26, 2024 release. Shawn Levy served as a director and the screenplay for the film was written by himself along with Ryan Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Zeb Wells. In addition to Reynolds and Jackman, other confirmed cast members of the film include Morena Baccarin, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, Rob Delaney, and Matthew Macfadyen. Emma Corrin is also said to play a mystery villain.

Deadpool and Wolverine are to change MCU history in Deadpool 3 according to the official synopsis of the film.