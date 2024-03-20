Fans Speculate Kate Middleton's Doppelganger Photographed At The Farmer's Market; Give Hilarious Reactions

Heidi Agan, a lookalike of Kate Middleton, has finally spoken up about the rumors swirling around the royal family. The Princess of Wales was spotted alongside her husband Prince William at a local farm shop. Numerous sources claim that the person in the video is not Kate Middleton, but her doppelgänger Heidi Agan. However, Agan firmly believes that it is indeed Kate Middleton in the footage.

How did the public react to the allegedly fabricated video?

This video and the Heidi-Kate controversy have fans in a frenzy. One X user reacted by saying, “Kate and William spotted out for a walk near the third rail studio. But haters gonna say its not them” with two crying emojis while another put a shocked gif and said, “The Royal family to TMZ and The Sun after they successfully diverted people's attention from King Charles to Kate:” Another user also said putting a small clip of a couple randomly with the caption, “Kate and William spotted out for a walk this morning. But haters gonna say it's not them” with two crying emojis expressing their disbelief.

A netizen compared Kate Middleton to the Marvel film Madame Web saying, “On Kate… has anyone considered that she might have been in the Amazon with my mom when she was researching spiders right before she died?”

Fans are reconsidering everything about royalty after the incident where a picture of Kate Middleton was fabricated on Mother’s Day. This was reported by the Associated Press and others. One user reacted to the entire matter then, “One look at the clip on TV I could see that’s not her, they need to spend more on the body double.”

Is the public also speculating that this picture is AI-generated?

As AI advances, people are also speculating that these images can be AI-generated. A user said, “It's AI-generated.” But some fans also spoke about how the video of the farm market was genuine. A user said, “That’s definitely Kate and William, not sure why people always want to question everything 🤷🏼‍♂️” This shows that the internet is divided in their opinion about what is happening with the Royal family. As we wait to see what is happening with Kate Middleton, stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

