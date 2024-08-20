'F***ing Crazy': Chappell Roan And Bowen Yang Call Out People Making Jokes About Roxxxy Andrews' Bus Stop Story On Drag Race

Chappell Roan, a pop music sensation, and Bowen Yang from Saturday Night Live have come together to finally address the ongoing joke about RuPaul’s Drag Race star Roxxxy Andrews’ emotional season 5 story.

In their interview with Interview magazine, they came together in defense of Andrews while at the same time condemning fans who still make fun of her past.

Roan has found the jokes stemming from Andrews' revelation about her mother leaving her at a bus stop quite troubling. The artist behind My Kink Is Karma expressed her concern over the insensitivity of these jokes, emphasizing that they overshadow the personal stories that participants share. She said, "There’s always some bitch that has a Roxxxy Andrews story that everyone makes fun of, which is f---ing crazy."

She shared the same sentiments as Yang, himself who had been a judge on Drag Race before. Yang chimed in adding, "If you joke about Roxxxy Andrews getting left at the bus stop your heart is black."

To emphasize this point, Roan explained that many members of queer society identify with personal stories of struggles and resilience as well as finding shelter in supportive chosen families.

She further adds that compassion should be shown to such stories rather than mocking them. She also went on to say many LGTBQ individuals seek out alternative family units where they can find peace and acceptance even if things aren’t going great at home with their birth parents.

Earlier, the RuPaul's Drag Race icon told Entertainment Weekly, "When I shared that on Drag Race, I loved it, because you always think of those moments you can be helping somebody else." Despite all the negativity, Andrews has learned to take jokes from friends concerning her life history. However, she continued, "If you're someone I've never met or on Instagram and tag me at a bus stop and say, 'Thinking of Roxxxy.'"

She added, "They're like, 'Oh, I didn't mean offense!' And I'm like, but I don't know you, and that's not funny. If your mom died, do you want me to make fun of your mom that died? It's not funny."

In another interview with the aforementioned outlet, season 15 winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race, Sasha Colby applauded Chappell Roan’s support for Drag Race contestants. According to Colby, drag influencing the mainstream, as in this case Roan who has become an emerging pop star, shows how significant it has become in pop culture.

