'Most Stressful Thing In The World': Chappell Roan Declines Acting Offers, Finds Film Industry Intimidating

Chappell Roan, who is a rising star in the music industry, has been offered lead acting roles but she is not ready to venture into the world of acting. Roan, who has had formal training, finds the thought of acting extremely stressful and, therefore, she concentrates on her music.

In an interview with Bowen Yang for Interview Magazine, she tells how uncomfortable she feels about actors and people engaged in the film-making industry and that’s why her decision is to stay away from it. She says, “I say this with peace, and love, and blessings. Actors are f***king crazy”

According to Roan, who dismissed many leading roles due to unpredictability and intensity of theatrical life: “I appreciate it, but literally, no. I originally started doing music because I wanted to get my foot in the door for acting, and then I moved to Los Angeles, and I was like, ‘F**k that’. The industry is legitimately so scary, and it is so out of my control.”

When compared with her music career which gives her autonomy, she feels that the movie business is overpowering and out of control. She had initially gone into songwriting because it was an avenue through which she could enter Hollywood. The My Kink Is Karma singer said, “I’ve been trained how to act, but it’s the most stressful thing in the world to me.”

However after relocating to Los Angeles her perspective changed. Upon arrival there, it struck her that unlike acting, a career in music would allow her to have creative control and retain independence.

The Pink Pony Club hitmaker loves being able to put out records whenever she wants without needing to go through a tight schedule or stick within strict time frames per role as a performer in theater often does. Even though offers for lead roles have come calling onto Chappell Roan several times over; each time they were rejected. She even said, “I would rather get arrested because I know how to operate myself in jail.”

Chappell Roan has all the ingredients needed for a career in movies yet she prefers to continue singing where she believes she has more authority and control. If at all she was to get back to acting, it would have to be a role that is just right for her and comes at the perfect time as well as satisfies her need for independence and creativity.

