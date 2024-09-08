We Live in Time Director John Crowley Reveals He Was ‘Stunned’ After Florence Pugh Agreed To Shave Her Head To Play Almut

Florence Pugh is portraying the role of Almut in her upcoming romantic comedy-drama We Live in Time alongside Andrew Garfield. Pugh went to extreme lengths to play the character, who, at a point in the story, gets diagnosed with cancer and undergoes treatment.

Director John Crowley recently revealed that he was 'stunned' by the actress's choice to shave her head for her part instead of choosing to wear a wig. Read on further to know more details!

In a recent interview with People magazine, We Live in Time director John Crowley revealed that Florence Pugh was so 'committed' to her role that she agreed to a complete transformation, including shaving her head, to portray Almut and effectively depict her character’s journey. Crowley told the publication that he had thought about different ways to give the Oppenheimer actress a shaved head look, but Pugh had her ideas.

He recalled that before meeting the actress, he talked to his hair and makeup team about how they could achieve the look if they can't shave the head, saying, "So I had all of my sort of less good ways of doing it in mind, but before I even got to say anything about any of that, she [Pugh] was, 'I'm shaving my head by the way.'"

He further told the outlet that he was surprised by her commitment. The director explained that he didn’t try to talk her out of going bald, noting that he was "stunned" because he knew she would soon start working on a Marvel movie.

Crowley said they slotted "right into a window because her Marvel movie just shunted back a little bit," referring to her upcoming MCU film Thunderbolt, for which she will reprise her role as Yelena Belova. He added, "So she's fearless, Florence, and really committed."



According to the official synopsis, the film follows Almut (Pugh) and Tobias (Andrew Garfield), who meet each other in a surprising way that changes their lives. Through snapshots of their life together—falling in love, building a home, and starting a family—a difficult truth emerges that shakes their relationship. As they face challenges with time, they learn to value every moment of their "love story has taken, in filmmaker John Crowley's decade-spanning, deeply moving romance."

Meanwhile, We Live in Time will be released in theaters in the US on 11 October 2024.