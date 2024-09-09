Andrew Garfield Reveals He Used 'Personal Love' Experience To Get Into Skin Of Character For We Live In Time

While we are all eager to see Andrew Garfield pairing up with Florence Pugh in We Live in Time, the former actor recently opened up about how the movie holds a personal touch, talking about the experiences we all have had in the past.

Talking after the world premiere of We Lvie in Time during the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival, the Silence actor referenced director John Crowley and spoke about how the movie happens to be a collection of experiences “that one goes through in one's life—personal experience, personal loss, personal love."

He further called himself and the whole crew of the film “lucky” for being able to put all the private and personal things that they all had experienced into the storyline. The Under the Silver Lake star further went on to add that the step has been a healing for the actors and the team of We Live In Time while being hopeful that it worked the same for the audience.

Talking about the time he was filming, Garfield stated that the story had a strong foundation, “and in terms of preparation for the particularities, it feels like kind of what was being referenced before by Florence.”

He called the story of the film like the one where the actors do not wish to know what they will do next.

Talking during the post-screening conversation on September 6, 2024, The Amazing Spider-Man 2 actor shed light on his experience of working with Florence Pugh.

He stated that it was a rare experience to work with the Fighting With My Family actress, as with Pugh, an actor only pays attention to her and tunes in with her easily, while also listening to her, and at the same time, you believe that the scene would become the most sincere and original one.

Coming to himself, The Social Network star stated that the whole experience has been of surrender and letting go.

We Live in Time is a movie where Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield play the roles of Tobias and Almut, respectively.

They are shown to be a couple who meet by accident and soon fall in love. But that is not the whole plot; the two are then shown to support each other and stand by each other’s side as partners through a number of tragedies while eventually starting a family.

This movie marks Andrew Garfield's first feature film since 2021. Back then he had starred in the box office-shattering Marvel Studios movie Spider-Man: No Way Home, alongside Tobey Maguire and Tom Holland, all of whom had reprised their beloved roles of Spider-Man from their respective projects.

Similarly, Garfield had even done Tick, Tick…Boom!, where he played the role of late composer Jonathan Larson.

We Live in Time will hit the screens on October 11, 2024.

