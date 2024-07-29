'Popped Up on My Phone': Channing Tatum Drops Sweet Childhood Throwback Photos on Instagram; See Here

It's always a delight to take a walk down memory lane, witnessing sweet childhood pictures and reminiscing about those times! Just like The Fly Me to the Moon star Channing Tatum, who posted a series of throwback photos on Instagram on July 28.

"Hehehe, these popped up on my phone. Man, how many lifetimes ago was this," he captioned the carousel of four photos. The first shot was a young Tatum dressed in an oversized brown trench coat and jeans, with a brown wide-brim hat nearly covering his eyes as he grinned at the camera.

Then, a young Tatum smiled in what appeared to be an elementary school portrait in the third photo, followed by the actor's umbrella handle in the fourth and final photo. The sweet post update came a day after the official Magic Mike Live Instagram account posted footage of the Magic Mike's Last Dance star joining the Las Vegas cast onstage to dance.

A little throwback on Channing Tatum's childhood

According to Peninsula Ballet School, before hitting it big, Channing Tatum worked as a stripper at a local nightclub. Tatum has stated that his role in Magic Mike was directly influenced by his time as a stripper, and his dance skills have stayed impressive.

Born on April 26, 1980, Tatum made his film debut in the 2005 drama Coach Carter. His breakout role came in the dance film Step Up in 2006, which garnered him a wider following. Tatum is best known for his lead role in the comedy-drama film Magic Mike (2012) and its sequel Magic Mike XXL, both of which he also produced.

More on Channing Tatum's personal life

Channing Tatum was initially married to Jenna Dewan. The two started dating after meeting on the set of their film Step Up. They married on July 11, 2009, in Malibu, California, and share one daughter, named Everly Elizabeth Maiselle Tatum.

On April 2, 2018, the couple announced their separation. However, according to Business Insider, Tatum has since moved on with Zoë Kravitz and became romantically linked in 2021. The stars have since gone public with their relationship and are now reportedly engaged.

Meanwhile, Tatum will star in the upcoming movie Blink Twice, which marks Zoë Kravitz's directorial debut.

