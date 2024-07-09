Is Scarlett Johansson And Channing Tatum's Fly Me To The Moon Based On True Events? Explored

Apple TV’s upcoming movie Fly Me To The Moon has stirred up a lot of queries regarding the conspiracy theories about NASA’s first moon landing in the audience’s mind. Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum are featured in the lead, alongside other actors, including Jim Rash, Ashley Kings, Anna Garcia, Chad Crowe, and more in pivotal roles.

The rom-com movie revolves around NASA’s historic Apollo 11 moon landing project that stirred up controversy when Kelly Jones (Scarlett) was brought in to fix NASA’s public image. But she only wreaks havoc on Cole Davis (Channing), the launch director who was already neck-deep busy handling all the tasks. However, when the White House decided this mission to be too important to fail, they pressured Jones to create a fake landing as a backup which only led to further complications.

Is Fly Me To The Moon based on real events?

When Sony Pictures Entertainment released the trailer of Fly Me To The Moon, the viewers raised questions like whether NASA really hired a PR agent or they really faked the Apollo 11 moon landing, and so on, stirring up more speculations. However, while the storyline isn’t based on true events, it has been inspired by various events that popped up during that time. There has been no concrete evidence about staging the fake moon landing, and the organization has vehemently denied such claims.

However, there have been such instances picked up from real events which then tuned into something movie-like as per audience’s entertainment. This includes NASA hiring a PR agent to boost the encouragement regarding the mission as at that time due to poverty and the Civil Rights Movement, Americans were not very supportive of this project.

The US was also at loggerheads with the Soviet Union, and the leaders decided that beating them to the moon was somewhere a winning point. So, the launch became an important pressing mission that NASA hired public agents to market the launch in the right direction and gain public support.

How to watch Fly Me To The Moon?

Fly Me To The Moon was initially getting a streaming date on Apple TV as it was envisioned by Apple. However, during the test screening, when the studio saw the movie, they were outblown and decided based on the successful roar that the movie would get a theatre release. Thus, Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum starrer is now ready to take over the theatres on July 12, 2024. This is happening in collaboration with Apply and Sony’s distribution.

On the other hand, as of now, there is no confirmed release date of Fly Me To The Moon on streaming services. However, as far as Apple titles go by, they generally get a streaming release within 100 days of the theatre debut. So, the movie might air around October 2024.

As much as the controversy and speculations are spiraling regarding the movie, the audience is waiting to watch Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum’s sizzling chemistry on-screen. Well, what are your thoughts about the movie? Did you think it was based on true events? Are you excited to watch the new pair on-screen? Let us know.

