Forest Whitaker's ex-wife Keisha Whitaker's cause of death revealed; Exploring the reason behind her death

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death and alcohol addiction.

Forest Whitaker's ex-wife Keisha Whitaker's certificate of death confirms her death from alcoholic liver failure, a result of years of alcoholism and liver disease. The certificate also reveals acute renal failure. On 7 December, 2023 at the age of 51, she passed away at Northridge Hospital Medical Center in Los Angeles. Her daughter True confirmed the news of her passing away by sharing a tribute to her mother on her Instagram Story.

ALSO READ: Ana Ofelia Murguía, the voice actor for Mama Coco from Disney's Coco passes away at 90

Forest Whitaker's ex-wife Keisha Whitaker died at the age of 51

Keisha Whitaker was an actress and producer and founded her own cosmetics line, Kissable Couture. Forest Whitaker was married to Keisha for 22 years after playing her love interest in 1994’s Blown Away. They tied the knot in 1996 in Jamaica and had two daughters together, True and Sonnet. Both of them have a child from a previous relationship as well. After 22 years of marriage, Forest filed for divorce in 2018, citing irreconcilable differences.

On 7 December 2023, their daughter True confirmed the news of Keisha passing away by sharing a tribute to her mother on her Instagram Story early morning. “Goodbye, mommy. I love you 4ever and beyond,” True wrote over a throwback photo of Keisha. “The most beautiful woman in the world,” she continued. “Thank you for teaching me every single thing I know. I’ll see you in my dreams and I’ll feel you in my heart.”

Advertisement

True’s words were followed by two more old photos of Keisha, with the latter accompanied by Donny Hathaway’s song, “A Song for You,” which includes lyrics, “There’s no one more important to me.”

What was the cause of Keisha Whitaker's death?

Keisha Whitaker’s cause of death has confirmed that she died of alcoholic liver failure, her Los Angeles County certificate of death reveals. As per the documents obtained by TMZ, Keisha suffered from alcoholism and liver disease for years before her death. The certificate also revealed that acute renal failure, a symptom of anorexia, played a role in Keisha's death. She passed away at Northridge Hospital Medical Center in Los Angeles, Calif at the age of 51.

According to a source of the Daily Mail, Keisha had been in and out of the hospital for months before her death due to intestinal problems caused by anorexia. “Keisha battled anorexia for years,” the insider alleged. “And in 2014 she entered rehab in Chicago. Forest stayed by her side during those difficult times, but [soon after] he filed for divorce.”

“In the last year Keisha seemed to become more and more frail,” the insider continued. “She didn’t venture out as much as she used to, and spent a lot of time in the hospital.”

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

ALSO READ: Who was Forest Whitaker's ex-wife, Keisha Nash? Exploring her life, career, and relationship with the actor