Ana Ofelia Murguía, the voice actor for Mama Coco from Disney's Coco passes away at 90

In a heart-breaking turn of events, Mexican actor Ana Ofelia Murguía, renowned for lending her voice to the beloved character Mama Coco in Disney’s enchanting film Coco, bid farewell to the world at the age of 90. Her demise was confirmed by Mexico’s National Fine Arts Institute, leaving a profound void in the hearts of fans worldwide. Let’s take a moment to reflect on the life and legacy of this remarkable artist who brought warmth and melody to the animated world.

A journey beyond Coco: Ana Ofelia Murguía’s illustrious career

Ana Ofelia Murguía’s journey in the world of Mexican film and television spanned over four decades. Born in 1993, she became a stalwart during Mexican cinema’s golden age, leaving an indelible mark on the industry. With over 90 movies and 70 plays under her belt, Murguía’s contribution to the performing arts earned her accolades, including the prestigious Golden Ariel lifetime achievement award in 2011.

Murguía’s moment in the international spotlight came with her portrayal of Mama Coco in the 2017 Pixar masterpiece, Coco. The animated film, a celebration of Mexican culture and traditions, showcased Murguía’s talent as she gave voice to the gentle great-grandmother guiding a young boy through his family’s rich musical history. The movie not only touched hearts but also garnered critical acclaim, winning an Academy Award for Best Animated Film in 2018.

A humble soul: Ingmar Bergman medal and more

In April, the National Autonomous University of Mexico awarded Murguía the prestigious Ingmar Bergman Medal. This honor acknowledged her significant contribution to Mexican film and theatre, affirming her lasting impact on the industry. Despite receiving numerous accolades throughout her career, Murguía remained humble, questioning, “Why me?” in her acceptance speech, expressing exhaustion from the overwhelming recognition.

Beyond her role in Coco, Murguía's acting credits include noteworthy films like The Queen of the Night (1994) and Nobody Will Speak of Us When We're Dead (1995). Her versatility as an actress earned her the Best Supporting Actress award at the Ariel Awards in 1979, 1986, and 1996. Murguía's career not only shaped Mexican cinema but also inspired generations of actors to come.

As we bid farewell to Ana Ofelia Murguía, it’s impossible to overlook the profound effect she had on cinematic history. In Coco her character Mama Coco, in a touching climax, shared the Oscar-winning song, Remember Me with the aspiring musician Miguel. This poignant moment became etched in the memories of audiences globally, a testament to Murguía’s ability to infuse life into her characters.

