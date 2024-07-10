From Early Life To Euphoria Acclaim: Remembering Late Angus Cloud On His 26th Birthday

Angus Cloud will always stay in our hearts. The young actor passed away last year on July 31, 2023, at his home due to a drug overdose. The news of his untimely demise made fans weep all around the world. There is no doubt that Angus Cloud had a great impact on his fans, and even now his fans love and celebrate him. On his 26th birthday, let’s reminisce about the great life Angus Cloud lived. To commemorate the occasion, let’s take a look at his life as a whole.

Angus Cloud's personal life

Angus Cloud was born on July 10, 1998, and raised in Oakland, California. His name at the time of his birth was Connor Angus Cloud Ahickey. He was of Irish heritage, and the majority of his family still lived in Ireland. He had two younger twin sisters named Molly and Fiona.

Moving on to his education, he studied production design at Oakland School for the Arts. During school, he met his future Euphoria co-star Zendaya. Cloud claimed he had minor brain damage after falling into a construction hole on a poorly lighted street in Oakland's downtown district in 2013. The accident left a scar on the left side of his head.

But sadly, on July 31, 2023, Cloud was discovered dead in his family's home in Oakland, California. He was 25 years old at the time of his demise. The fatality was caused by an unintentional combined drug overdose.

Angus Cloud working in Euphoria

Angus Cloud was scouted by Euphoria casting director Jennifer Venditti while he was working at the Woodlands restaurant near the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. At first, he assumed she was trying to swindle him.

In the series, he played Fezco, a kindhearted drug dealer who frequently offered moral advice to some of the main characters. According to the Wall Street Journal, the character is a lovable drug dealer. His role grew in the second season. He had never performed before his appearance on Euphoria.

Before starring in Euphoria, his only previous experience in this profession was building sets and working on lighting and sound for his high school theater department.

Angus Cloud other projects

Angus Cloud starred as himself in the Adult Swim television series The Perfect Women, which premiered in 2019. He was also featured in three music videos. In 2020, he appeared in Noah Cyrus All Three" music video.

In 2021, he portrayed Walker in the comedy-drama film North Hollywood. In 2022, he starred in two music videos: Cigarettes by Juice Wrld and Mamiii by Becky G and Karol G. In 2023, he starred in the film The Line as Robert DeWitt. That same year, he joined the United Talent Agency.

Cloud appeared in three unpublished films at the time of his death: Your Lucky Day, Abigail, and Freaky Tales. It was verified that he finished work on Your Lucky Day and Abigail before his death. Before his demise, he was set to star in Tim O'Brien's film adaptation The Things They Carried, which was based on events from the Vietnam War.

