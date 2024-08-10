Frozen: The Musical Gets 2025 Disney+ Release Window At D23 Expo; DEETS

Disney has announced that a special filmed version of the hit musical Frozen, featuring Samantha Barks as Elsa, will be released on Disney+ in 2025. This exciting news was shared during the Disney Entertainment Showcase panel at the D23: Ultimate Fan Event followed by Samantha Barks' performance of the iconic song Let It Go.

Frozen: The Musical is an award-winning show that brings the beloved story to life with stunning visuals, jokes, and iconic music. The production has captivated audiences of all ages with its breathtaking design and unforgettable performances.

Based on the popular Disney film, which celebrated its 10th anniversary last year, the story follows two sisters dealing with the loss of their parents and the elder sister's ice powers. The elder sister, Queen Elsa, whose hidden powers accidentally plunge the kingdom of Arendelle into an eternal winter.

Her sister, Anna, goes on a journey to find Elsa and save their home. Along the way, both sisters discover that only an act of true love can thaw a frozen heart. The musical features music and lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, a book by Jennifer Lee, and is directed by Michael Grandage.

The show first opened in the West End in 2021 after successful runs on Broadway and a North American tour. It was recorded earlier this year at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane, and the filmed version will be released on Disney Plus in 2025. The exact release date will be announced later.

Advertisement

The musical is filled with surprises, memorable characters, and soaring music. In addition to the classic songs like For the First Time in Forever, Do You Want to Build a Snowman? and Let it Go, the show features twelve new songs written especially for the stage production.

The current cast includes Samantha Barks as Elsa, Laura Dawkes as Anna, Jammy Kasongo as Kristoff, Craig Gallivan as Olaf, and Oliver Ormson as Hans. Other cast members include Richard Frame as the Duke of Weselton and Mikayla Jade and Ashley Birchall, who alternate the role of Sven. The ensemble features a talented group of performers, including Rhianne Alleyne, Gabrielle Cocca, Justin-Lee Jones, and many others.

Though the London show is set to close later this year and the Broadway version had a short run due to the pandemic, Frozen: The Musical has toured across North America and played in many locations worldwide.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Blake Lively Reveals Why Co-Star Isabela Ferrer Was Right Choice To Play Younger Lily In It Ends With Us: 'Her Performance Was So Strong...'