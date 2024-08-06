Full Swing and Tour De France: Unchained to Return in 2025 on Netflix

Netflix has recently been a treasure box for sports fanatics with documentaries that take you on an exciting journey through the highs and lows of the sports arena and take you through the tales of success and the untold secrets behind historic moments. Two of its most-talked-about documentaries, Full Swing and Tour De France: Unchained, have been renewed for brand new seasons recently.

While the second season of Full Swing premiered on Netflix in March this year, Tour De France: Unchained Season 2 was just dropped less than a couple of months ago in June. Here’s what we know about both the series and their renewal of third season.

Produced in collaboration between Netflix and the PGA Tour, the docuseries gives behind-the-scenes glimpses at the players and tournaments of the PGA Tour. The Vox Media Studios and Box to Box Films series had its premiere in February 2023 and was back for a second season in March 2024.

As the PGA version of Drive to Survive, the series has looked at the highs and lows of the major championships—the Masters, the PGA Championship, the U.S. Open Championship, and the Open Championship—during the last few years. Several of the stars of the show have green and personal lives, and the most recent season included Geno Bonnalie's wedding.

Season 3 has reportedly been under development since early 2024 and is eyeing an early 2025 release, according to a number of sources reported by What’s On Netflix.

Not only does PGA Tour organize the professional golf tours in North America, it also oversees the majority of the competitions on the premier yearly tour in addition to the PGA Tour Champions and the Korn Ferry Tour, as well as the PGA Tour Canada, PGA Tour Latinoamérica, and the former PGA Tour China.

Located in a suburb southeast of Jacksonville, Florida, Ponte Vedra Beach serves as the headquarters of the nonprofit PGA Tour which was originally established by the Professional Golfers' Association of America.

The television documentary series provides a bts glimpse at one of the most renowned cycling races in the world, the Tour de France. The show shares a similar format and is produced by the same team behind Netflix’s popular sports docuseries Formula 1: Drive to Survive.

Unchained covered the 2022 Tour de France with a small group of cyclists and their teams. Produced by Box to Box Films and Quad, the first season of the Tour de France was released in June last year. France Télévisions and Netflix share distribution rights for this series.

The second season of the show, comprising eight episodes, were just released on the streaming giant and season 3 has been in production since the summer. Netflix France also verified the renewal of Tour de France: Unchained Season 3 on social media.

