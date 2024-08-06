Is It Cake? Season 4 Renewed: Release Details, What to Expect & All We Know So Far

Netflix’s one-of-a-kind game show, Is It Cake? is reportedly renewed for a fourth season. What would sound like the best job in the world is the plot of the Netflix reality series where judges are required to guess whether the displayed items are cake or not.

While it certainly reminds us of the viral TikTok trend that has inspired the reality show, Is It Cake? hosted by Mikey Day has enjoyed a good run on Netflix since its March 2022 premiere. It boasts of a noteworthy viewership on the platform with the latest Season 3 also taking a spot in the global top 10 shows, per What’s On Netflix.

The streaming giant was quick to note the accompanying success of their game show-style cooking reality and has listed the series in their casting site for potential seasons in the future.

When will Is It Cake? Season 4 release?

An official release date for Is It Cake? Season 4 is due to be announced but is expected to premiere somewhere in 2025. What’s On Netflix reported that the show has been filming the new season throughout the summer and will soon return with more episodes of cake guessing.

Season 3, titled Is It Cake3? premiered with all eight episodes on March 29, 2024, two months after the season was greenlit by the network, per Our Culture. Likewise, Season 4 may observe a similar pattern and officially get renewed only a few months before its release.

Therefore, it will be a while before Netflix confirms the forthcoming season but it is likely that the show will return with more cake galore, than not.

What to expect?

Hosted by SNL’s Mikey Davy, Is It Cake? is a baking contest where talented cake artists create delicious replicas of miscellaneous items like handbags, machines, and even animals and fool the judges with the illusion. The latter will have to guess if the items are cake or real, highly inspired by the 2020 viral trend of the same name on TikTok and YouTube.

The contestants with the most points take home the big prize of $50000 or $5000 per episode, and the bonus of identifying real bags of cash from fake ones.

It’s basically a cooking competition with a fun twist to it and has grown increasingly popular among the audience over time.

How popular is Is It Cake?

Season 1 of Is It Cake? debuted on Netflix with 48.94 million hours watched followed by Season 2 at 23.07 million. Season 3 was relatively lower but yet impressive with 14.20 million hours of watch time on the streamer, per the report.

However, the latest season launched on Netflix with a brow-raising viewership, clocking in 2.5 million views in the first week, per the report.

All three seasons of the reality series are named differently, with Season 1 titled Is It Cake?, Season 2 as Is It Cake, Too?, and the latest third season as Is It Cak3? Season 4 will possibly have a different title but fans will have to wait and find out.

Who were the contestants and judges of Season 3?

Season 3 featured a riveting set of eight contestants vying for the $50,000 cash prize. The contestants were: Raina Washington, Grace Pak, Timmy Norman, Jujhar Mann, Kristen Eagle, Henderson Gonzalez, Caitlin Taylor, and Julie McAllister.

Liza Koshy, Beck Bennet, and Lana Condor served as the judges for the new season.

Henderson Gonzalez was crowned as the Season 3 winner and bagged the big prize and an additional $15,000, totaling it to $65,000.

The latest season premiered only a few months ago and fans are already looking forward to Season 4, a good sign for the show’s future on Netflix.

