What’s Cheering Up King Charles Since His Cancer Announcement? Queen Camilla Reveals

Everyone has been seeing a happy, smiling and cheerful King Charles post his Cancer diagnosis. His sons rushed to meet him and be by his side, but the 75-year-old is in a world of his own. Queen Camilla returned to official duties since her husband’s diagnosis and has opened up about what is making him so happy. She has also given insights on his health recently. What is it all about? Read on to find out.

What did Queen Camilla share?

In an interview to royal reporter Rebecca English, Queen said, "He is doing extremely well under the circumstances. He is very touched by all of the letters and messages the public have been sending from everywhere. That’s very cheering.” The King was undergoing treatment for an enlarged prostate when the news of his diagnosis came in. His Highness will be continuing work from the back end but will not appear in public anymore. These public facing duties are reduced on the advice of doctors. It has disheartened the public that they would no more get to see the King’s smiling face, as often as before.

Queen Camilla stepped out on February 8, 2024 for the first time since her spouse’s diagnosis and has confirmed that treatment is underway. The royal interview took place at a musical evening supporting local charities at Salisbury Cathedral.

What did the Royal statement say?

The Palace statement declared about the diagnosis and had said, "During The King's recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer.” The statement also added, "The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure. He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible.” They further gave clarity stating, "His Majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer."

