General Hospital: Will Kelly Monaco Return This Week After Shocking Hospital Scene? Find Out

General Hospital star Kelly Monaco is all set to appear in the show one final time before parting ways after 21 years. This week marks the last time Kelly Monaco will be seen on the show, even though it was recently revealed that her character's journey has ended.

Spoiler Alert! Sam McCall died in a shocking hospital scene on the October 30th episode of the show. However, Monaco will be making a special appearance one last time, as People magazine has confirmed. This sudden turn took fans aback, and many thought that it would be their last look at Monaco, but it was not.

Since 2003, Monaco has featured in over 2000 episodes of the show, including an episode in 2006 that earned her a Daytime Emmy nomination for best supporting actress. Earlier in October, the actress spoke openly about her bad decision to leave her part and her dissatisfaction with the way her character had been written for the past few years.

Commenting on a post on Instagram, she explained that Sam had gradually been deprived of everything that defined her, which was again, especially true after Billy Miller left. Monaco, as a last note, explained that the way Sam’s character was changing was the reason why she was leaving the show.

She planned on elaborating her reasoning and thoughts later on, as she explained that she wished to tell the truth in order to put an end to the concerns.

In a somewhat similar vein, her mother, Carmina, echoed the same feelings, expressing immense appreciation to her daughter's fans during her tenure at General Hospital. She thought about how hard this step was for Kelly, but various factors, such as a strong fan base, improved the situation.

Advertisement

Carmina wrote on Instagram, "On this final day, just four days shy of the anniversary of her first episode on October 1, 2003, Kelly will close the door of her dressing room for the last time."

Though Kelly Monaco's character has died in the show, she is slated for a special appearance later this week. ABC airs General Hospital on weekdays.

ALSO READ: General Hospital Spoilers: Will Curtis Ashford Get Heather Webber to Leave?