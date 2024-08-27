General Hospital Set To Bid Goodbye To THIS Longtime Star After 21 Years; Find Out

It’s been over two decades since she has been a part of General Hospital, the ABC daytime soap. Yes, we’re talking about Kelly Monaco. She is set to leave the show after 21 years. Soap Opera Network was the first to report the news about Monaco.

The actress, who has become synonymous with the character of Sam McCall, will be making her final appearance on the ABC soap opera this fall. Monaco joined General Hospital in 2003, after picking up from where she left off in the now-canceled soap opera Port Charles, where she had played the role of Livvie Locke from 2000 to 2003.

When Monaco joined General Hospital, her character, Sam McCall, was a con artist with a dark past trying to reverse the streak of bad luck in her family. The character of Sam was deeply entrenched in the show's complicated storyline. She was the biological daughter of the mob boss Julian Jerome and attorney Alexis Davis. She was also the adopted daughter of Cody McCall and Evelyn Bass, which made her storyline all the more interesting.

To date, Monaco has taped over 2,200 episodes, cementing her status as one of daytime's most beloved personalities. Her work earned her a Daytime Emmy nomination in 2006 for her portrayal of Samantha McCall; it was a nod to the powerful way she brought this character to life.

In 2020, fans were certainly surprised to see Lindsay Hartley take over as Sam McCall while Monaco was on her brief hiatus. Hartley did exceedingly well in the role and was called back this year to play the character in several episodes-proving she could fill in for a character as uniquely Monaco's as Sam McCall.

Monaco's exit comes a little less than a month after the returns of some old faces to General Hospital. Jonathan Jackson as Lucky Spencer, who checked back into the long-running soap opera on Friday. Rick Hearst also returned as Ric Lansing.

While Monaco's exit surely ends an era in the General Hospital's history, this at the same time will open the door for newer plotlines and character development. No matter what, Monaco's legacy in the show will always be significant.

