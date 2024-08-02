Game Of Thrones’s House Stark Achieved Independence After Serving Different Lords For Decades; DETAILED History

The northerners have always been loyal to their liege lords and even lost their heads over it (Rip Ned Stark). Until the conclusion of Game Of Thrones season 8, when Sansa was crowned the Queen in the North and Bran was named the King of the Seven Kingdoms, House Stark never had complete freedom.

Around 10,000 years before the events of Game of Thrones, the North and South of the Wall were divided. The Children Of Forrest lived in Westeros, and the First Men who marched there met them in the flesh. However, after the latter chopped the precious and holy weirwood trees to establish the influence of New Gods, a major conflict occurred, which led to the division of North.

After the division, the Straks ruled the North for 8,000 years and fought many battles to hold their fort and keep the Stark name attached to Winterfell. The Kings of Winter knew how to fight off enemies in the North, but they were frowned upon by the Southerners.

It wasn't long until one of the most powerful houses of the Kingdom had to bend their knees to Aegon, the conqueror. When Aegon flew with his sister-wives Visenya and Rhaenys to conquer the southern regions, the dragon-induced terror led to everyone’s surrender. Torrhen Stark knelt in front of 30,000 armed Northmen, laying down their arms and swearing the North to the Targaryen kings.

It was presumed that the decision of House Stark emerged out of their sole purpose of protecting their people. However, according to the House of The Dragon's depiction, the house hoped that Aegon the Conqueror would unite the realm to fight off the White Walkers and other creatures beyond the Wall.

The Starks loyally served the Targaryens for 200 years and later Robert Baratheon. However, after the latter's death, when Joffery took over the throne, held Ned Stark captive, and ordered his execution—the urge for freedom grew within the Starks.

Robb, the eldest son of Ned, had sparked a dream of complete freedom in the Northerns. He led his men to the Trident and allied with the Freys and Tullys; the Northerners declared him their King. Unfortunately, Robb loses the love of his men after breaking his vow to the Freys to marry one of his daughters, which leads to the Red Wedding.

A few years after that tragic event and in the later seasons of GOT, Daenerys Targaryen finally traveled south with her dragons and army. At the time, Jon Snow, King in the North, bent his Knee to the Mother of Dragons, promising loyalty like his ancestor. But Daenerys’s death left them with no superior lord or lady to serve, and that’s how northerners gained their freedom after decades!