Game of Thrones Spinoff A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms Unveils Character With A Familiar Name; Guess Who?

House of the Dragon season 2 came to a rather somber conclusion last Sunday, August 4. There’s a long wait before the next season arrives, but fans have a brand new spin-off, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms to look forward to!

This show is set 90 years before the events of Game of Thrones and tells the story of Ser Duncan the Tall, a.k.a. Dunk, a former squire who becomes a Knight in his own right and his new squire Egg, who’s likely connected to House Targaryen. The timeline of HOTD and the new spin-off is more than a century apart but a common name was featured in the cast announcement.

Edward Ashley will play Ser Steffon Fossoway, Youssef Kerkour will play Steely Pate, Shaun Thomas will play Raymun Fossoway, Daniel Monks will play Ser Manfred Dondarrion, Danny Webb will play Ser Arlan of Pennytree and Tom Vaughan-Lawlor will play Plummer, and Henry Ashton will play Daeron Targaryen.

Those who followed the second season of the spin-off based on the Targaryen civil war will recognize Daeron Targaryen, the dragon rider—deemed to be a key player in Dance of the Dragons.

However, there’s neither any mix-up with the names nor will Henry Asthon appear in HOTD season 3. The confusion was caused because names are repeated through multiple generations in the Targaryen household. Simply put, Daeron Targaryen on both shows are two different characters with no interconnection besides their name. The actor set to play Daeron in season 3 is yet to be unveiled.

Peter Claffey will portray the role of Dunk who squires for a hedge knight and takes up his possession after his death. Dexter Sol Ansell will play his young squire Egg in the six-episode series executive-produced by Ira Parker and Martin, under the guidance of House of the Dragon showrunner Ryan Condal.

Advertisement

According to Condal’s statement to Entertainment Weekly, the latest spin-off will focus on the perils of the small folks, especially during times of war. "Dunk and Egg is about the small folk who suffer at the hands of the game of thrones as it's played by the nobles," Condal said.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms will premiere on 15 June 2025.