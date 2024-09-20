Netflix Reveals Additional Cast Members Joe Manganiello and Lera Abova in One Piece Live-Action; To Play THESE Characters

Netflix has shared the news that actors Joe Manganiello and Lera Abova are the new additions to the cast of season two of One Piece Live Action.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Joe Manganiello will be playing the character of Mr. 0 while the role of Miss All Sunday will be played by Abova.

New cast members were presented during a Geeked Week event held in Atlanta, along with one of the returning characters, Chopper. Some filming for season two has been ongoing in Cape Town, South Africa, since June 2024.

The official description of the fun and eccentric series reads, “Monkey D. Luffy and his pirate crew explore a fantastical world of endless oceans and exotic islands in search of the world's ultimate treasure to become the next Pirate King.”

Charithra Chandran, Katey Sagal, Sendhil Ramamurthy, Mark Harelik, Brendan Sean Murray, Camrus Johnson, Clive Russell, Callum Kerr, Daniel Lasker, Ty Keogh, David Dastmalchian, Jazzara Jaslyn, Julia Rehwald, Rob Colletti, and Werner Coetser from the previously announced cast of the show. Other original cast members include Iñaki Godoy, Emily Rudd, Mackenyu, Jacob Romero, Taz Skylar, Ilia Isorelys Paulino, Jeff Ward, and Michael Dorman.

Eiichiro Oda wrote the manga One Piece in 1997, which is the best-selling manga of all time. The story follows the search for treasure by Monkey D. Luffy (Godoy), who is out to fulfill his dream to be the king of the pirates. And taking several fair shares of peril, he recruits an unusual crew and looks for a vessel, as well as sailing some unsafe waters in the pursuit of the Marines and other pirate foes.

One Piece dominated the top 10 charts of most-viewed shows on Netflix from August 28 to September 3. It ranked first in 46 countries and remained among the top 10 in 93 countries, with 140 million hours watched during the first week. In its second week, viewership jumped to 19.3 million viewers with 145.7 million hours watched.

The series has Matt Owens and Joe Tracz as co-showrunners, writers, and executive producers. It also includes executive producers Eiichiro Oda, Marty Adelstein, Becky Clements of Tomorrow Studios, Tetsu Fujimura, Chris Symes, and Steven Maeda.

