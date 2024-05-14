Girl Next Door: Bella Ramsey To Portay Role Of White Widow In Upcoming Biopic; Everything We Know So Far

Bella Ramsey, known for her role in The Last of Us, is taking on a new role in the movie Girl Next Door, directed and written by Bruce Goodison.

The film, which Celsius Entertainment will showcase at Cannes, tells the story of Samantha Lewthwaite, also known as The White Widow, one of the world's most wanted women.

What is the Girl Next Door about?

In Girl Next Door, Bella Ramsey plays Lewthwaite, who fell in love with Islam before it became politicized and militarized. Ramsey steps into the shoes of Lewthwaite, portraying her journey as a Northern Irish woman who embraced Islam after being introduced to the faith by her neighbors and close friends.

However, Lewthwaite's path takes a dark turn as she becomes entangled in more extremist circles, eventually leading her to be implicated in some of the world's most devastating terrorist attacks.

The movie follows her after the 7/7 attacks in London in 2005 as she discovers her husband's involvement. Left alone to care for her children, Lewthwaite reflects on her past and how much she knew about the attack.

Set to start filming in October 2024 and supported by the British Film Institute (BFI), the movie is produced by Kate Cook, Julia Berg, Andee Ryder, Sofia Ismail Martin, and Nicola Pearcey. Thierry Wase-Bailey and Henriette Wollmann are executive producers. The casting is done by Sam Stevenson.

Goodison, the director, revealed to Variety that the film presents Lewthwaite's perspective and questions the media's portrayal of her as a terrorist mastermind. He had access to Lewthwaite's personal diary and spoke to her family, friends, and security services for insight.

Goodison believes Ramsey is the perfect choice for the role. He told Variety, “The film is unapologetically from Sam’s perspective — anyone playing Sam needs to be fearless, Bella Ramsey is the perfect fit. Bella will bring heart, life, and complexity to this role.”

Girl Next Door promises to offer a powerful and thought-provoking look into the life of Samantha Lewthwaite, shedding light on a mysterious and divisive figure from recent UK history.

Bella Ramsay's most famous roles till now

Beyond her upcoming role in Girl Next Door, Ramsey continues her portrayal of Ellie in The Last of Us Season 2, alongside Pedro Pascal's Joel Miller. Ramsey's rise in Hollywood has been marked by her Emmy and Golden Globe nominations for her performance in The Last of Us Season 1.

Bella is also widely famous for her debut as Lyanna Mormont in HBO's hit series Game of Thrones. Her iconic portrayal of the young lady of Bear Island led her to appear in three consecutive seasons.

