Canadian Series Wild Cards Gets Renewed for Season Two; Riverdale’s Vanessa Morgan to Reprise Her Role

The CW renewed the Canadian series Wild Cards for a second season. This decision finally brings the network some happy news after the cancellation of two major shows under its belt—Walker and The Spencer Sisters. Riverdale’s Venessa Morgan and Grey’s Anatomy’s Giacomo Gianniotti are the film's leading stars, selling their “crackling chemistry!”

Wild Cards is renewed for a second season

The show’s original broadcaster, the CBC, confirmed the renewal news. Earlier this month, Brad Schwartz, the CW’s president of Entertainment, revealed his interest in creating more episodes of the show while speaking to Deadline.

CW's Head of Scripted Programming gushed about the show's second season. “We are thrilled to order a second season of The CW’s breakout series Wild Cards,” Liz Wise Lyall told the outlet.

She added that the show works because of its exhilarating storyline and the crackling chemistry between Vanessa and Giacomo. Wise Lyall is confident about the “smart and sexy blue-sky drama” building its audience over the years.

What’s the plot of Wild Cards?

The Canadian series is a procedural drama with an unlikely pair that brings a comedic twist to the tale. Ellis (Gianniotti), an idealistic and sardonic cop, is stuck in the maritime unit. Meanwhile, Max (Morgan), a spirited con woman, lives a vivacious life and scams her way into life until Ellis locks her up.

However, she ends up helping him find a lead in a case, which becomes an oracle for her to escape prison and gives the beat-up detective Ellis a better opportunity. The unlikely duo must use their unique skills to solve cases together, which invents a funny yet charming dynamic on the show.

The series is produced by Blink49 Studios, Front Street Pictures and Piller/Segan, with Michael Konyves as showrunner and stars Terry Chen and Karin Konoval. The first season is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video right now. The second season, comprising 13 episodes, will be released in the winter of 2025 on The CW and CBC.