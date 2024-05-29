Guru Randhawa to perform with American rapper Pitbull at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre wedding event; Report

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding is becoming a grand event with every passing day. Earlier in March this year, the two families hosted a star-studded soiree in Jamnagar as part of their first pre-wedding functions.

Now, the couple is all set to kickstart the second pre-wedding celebration. After making their guests dance to Rihanna’s beats, Guru Randhawa and Pitbull are expected to perform at the bash. Read on!

Guru Randhawa and Pitbull might perform at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash

A couple of days ago, the itinerary of Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash went viral online suggesting it will be held on a luxurious cruise. Now, a report by Hindustan Times stated that Indian singer Guru Randhawa and American rapper Pitbull are expected to perform at their four-day pre-wedding bash.

A source told the publication, “He will be performing with Pitbull at the celebration, which will be held the day after. It is expected to be a fun gathering, with the perfect blend of Guru’s music to the beats by Pitbull.”

Guru has earlier collaborated with Pitbull on the song Slowly Slowly, back in 2019. She is also popular for trending tracks like Tu Meri Rani, Ishare Tere, Suit, and more.

More about Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebration

According to the viral itinerary of the second pre-wedding celebration, the soon-to-be-married couple will take nearly 800 guests on a luxurious cruise around Italy and France from May 29 to June 1.

On the first day, guests will get on board the cruise from Palermo. After enjoying a welcome lunch, they will be part of the Starry Night in Western formals. The next day, they will be exploring the city of Rome from 11:00 am to 7:00 pm as part of ‘A Roman Holiday’ followed by the Toga Party at night.

On May 31, the Ambanis will be celebrating the first birthday of Akash Ambani and Shloka Ambani’s daughter Veda. On the concluding day, the guests will disembark in Cannes to enjoy a masquerade party followed by an afterparty called Pardon My French on the cruise.

Celebs like Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, their daughter Raha, Ayan Mukerji, Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, and others have left for the event.

