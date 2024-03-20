Top 10 Bella Ramsey Movies And TV Shows: From Game Of Thrones To The Last Of Us

Bella Ramsey has stunned the audience with her performances since the beginning of her career in Hollywood. The actress had stepped into the industry since she was 13. Ramsey landed her breakthrough role in the first year of her acting career itself, when she starred in Game of Thrones. The teen artist portrayed the role of Lyanna Mormont in the HBO series. As she developed, the actress entered the world of movies, most recently appearing in The Last of Us, for which she received an Emmy Award nomination. Here’s a look at Ramsey's top 10 films and TV shows to watch.

1. Game of Thrones

Game of Thrones is a fantasy series based on George R.R. Martin’s book series, A Song of Ice and Fire. The TV series is loved by audiences across the globe. Bella Ramsey portrayed the character of Lyanna Mormont, a fierce and fearless lady from Bear Island. Ramsey’s presence on screen was applauded by the critics, as for the first time, the actress stole the show.

2. The Last of Us

Bella Ramsey received an Emmy nomination for her role in The Last of Us. The show is based 20 years after the country is hit with a global fungus, and it is all about saving humans. Ramsey’s character, Ellie, was well portrayed. The vulnerability, loss and grievance were perfectly captured by the 20 year old to let the audience get the feel of the situations shown.

3. Hilda

Hilda is an animated series voiced by Bella Ramsey. The story follows a little girl, Hilda, who goes through the adventures and mysteries of life while being surrounded by mystical creatures. The show is a brilliant watch for tweens, as it is filled with humor and lessons. Young viewers will enjoy the character's excitement as she takes them on an incredible journey.

4. On The Beaches

The British short film stars Bella Ramsey as one of the child artists, as the movie follows the story of Nazi Germany. The siblings, while playing, discover a man hiding on their rooftop. Discovering further, they realize that it is Albert Einstein who is staying there to not let the Germans find him. However, in order to hide, the kids find themselves in danger. Ramsey’s acting in the film is one of the most mature roles to date.

5. The Worst Witch

The Worst Witch is a good watch for tweens. The movie is the story of a girl stuck in a witch school as she figures out a way. Ramsey portrays the role of a 14 year old Mildred Hubble. The actress' performance in the film is heartwarming and loved by the critics. However, Ramsey exits the film before it ends due to safety protocols of the movie.

6. Resistance

Yet another movie based on the time of Hitler. Resistance is a serious movie that tells the story of a mime, who plans to save the Jewish kids from the Nazis. The 2020 film portrays Ramsey as a young girl, Elsbeth. Before the release of the film, Bella had tweeted about the movie, where she wrote, “It’s a vitally important film; heart wrenching but beautifully hopeful. The best experience of my life.”

7. His Dark Materials

Bella Ramsey portrays a negative character in the TV show. His Dark Material is a fantasy show following a girl who experiences the multiverse and tries to find out about a phenomenon called Dust. The actress plays a manipulative topper, whose character development is interesting to watch. The show explores the ideas of good and evil through the story.

8. 3 Minutes Of Silence

A movie so important in today’s time, where people feel isolated and stuck, unable to open up about their problems. 3 Minutes of Silence is all about that. Bella plays the lead, Jane, who struggles with social anxiety and feels isolated. One of the most underrated short films yet, Ramsey leaves a lasting impact on the audience.

9. Catherine Called Birdy

With a stellar cast, you get stellar performances. Catherine Called Birdy follows the storyline of the medieval period, where Ramsey gets to mold herself into a comic role. Speaking of her role in the movie, the actress said, “it is a good reminder for me that it’s okay for you to not fit into the mold.”

10. Time

The TV show could send chills down your spine. The series is a prison drama, with His Majesty facing his time in prison. As the series explores the lives of inmates and the prison staff, it gets brutal with the progress. Bella Ramsey portrays the role of a young woman trapped in a time loop. The show's examination of existential dread is made more complex by her subtle yet terrifying performance.

