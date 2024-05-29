Johnny Wactor’s Ex-Fiancée Tessa Farrell Shares HEARTBREAKING Video After The General Hospital Actor’s Tragic Death In LA Shooting

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death

Tessa Farrell could not contain her emotions as she shared a tearful TikTok video in reaction to the tragic death of her ex-fiance Johnny Wactor. The General Hospital actor was killed in a shootout in LA during a suspected catalytic converter theft on May 25. Farrell captioned her lengthy video with #JusticeforJohnny.

Tessa Farrell reacted to her ex-fiancee's tragic death

From a casual day out to a harrowing death, it was like the worst nightmare turned into reality! Wactor was brutally murdered in broad daylight, leaving his close ones devastated. Although Farrell was no longer a part of his life, she couldn’t help but express her grief in a heartbreaking video.

On May 27, two days after his death, Farrell posted a lengthy video on TikTok reacting to the untimely demise. “If the person who did this, if you’re watching, I’m sorry, but you shot the wrong guy,” she said in the video.

She even felt compassion for the culprit and assumed his motivation behind the act could be a lack of jobs or resources. However, she emphasized that stealing or taking “a life over it” was not the solution. “Human life is disregarded too easy,” she said through tears. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

She urged her followers to make changes in the community and support each other. “Maybe that’s what Johnny’s gift is for us, maybe he’s gifting that to all of us,” she concluded.

Wactor’s heroic gesture left people inspired

On Saturday morning, three masked men approached the General Hospital star on his way out of a rooftop restaurant with a co-star. Although he successfully shielded the woman, he was gunned down by the goons.

Advertisement

His agents shared a touching statement to Variety in which they called Wactor a “real moral example” and proved that until his last breath. The statement mentioned the late actor as a spectacular human being as well as a great actor.

His General Hospital co-star Kirsten Storms shared a heartbreaking tribute for the actor over his tragic death and called him “one of those rare ‘real individuals’ that you almost never come across.” Sofia Mattson, who played his love interest on the show, said she was better for having known Wactor.