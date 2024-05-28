What Is Idina Menzel's Net Worth In 2024? Exploring Let It Go Singer's Wealth And Fortune

Idina Menzel is an American actress, singer, and songwriter known for her role in the hit Broadway musical Rent and for voicing Elsa in Disney's insanely popular animated film, Frozen. The actress has been a Grammy, an Oscar, and a Tony awardee. Outside of music, the star has released several music albums and songs.

Idina Menzel has a total net worth of $16 million, which she accumulated by doing several films, music albums, and much more. While she rose to prominence in the film Frozen, not many know this, but Frozen became the best Disney production of the contemporary age. Have you ever wondered how much money the film made? It made a whopping $1.28 billion. Let's take a moment and find out more about Idina Menzel's net worth in 2024, wealth, fortune, and much more.

1. Early life

Idina Kim Mentzel was born on May 30th, 1971, in Manhattan, New York City. Although the actress was raised in New Jersey, she relocated to Long Island. She grew up in a Jewish household with a younger sister, and her parents divorced when she was 15. Not long afterward, she gained her first paid singing gig as a wedding and bar mitzvah singer.

The actress pursued Fine Arts and drama in New York During this period, she decided to change her last name from Mentzel to Menzel. This helped with her stage career, as some people had difficulty pronouncing the surname. She then started a career in theater.

2. Career

After Mentzel dived into the theater Her first big moment came in 1995, when she auditioned for the well-known musical Rent. She landed the role and made her debut in 1996. Rent quickly became immensely popular, and it was relocated to a Broadway venue. Furthermore, the actress received immense praise from critics for her role and was nominated for a Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in a Musical.

After the success of the musical Rent, the star released a solo album entitled Still, I Can't Be Still before returning to several theatrical roles. She was also a part of plays like Hair, Aida, and The Wild Party. Her next major accomplishment came in 2003 when she starred in the Broadway musical Wicked. This role won Idina Menzel a Tony Award for Best Leading Actress in a Musical.

Furthermore, Mentzel was the highest-paid female performer in the West End with earnings of over $30,000 per week and then when her albums started topping the charts she started touring. Her tours would take her across the United States and to international venues in Australia and other countries.

Outside her glorified music career, the star also appeared in a recurring role in the movie Glee, followed by a central role in the Adam Sandler film Uncut Gems.

3. Personal life

Just like Idina Menzel's fulfilling acting career, her personal life's first marriage was to actor Taye Diggs, whom she met during the production of Rent, It was a blissful marriage, and they welcomed their first child into the world in 2009. However, four years later, the duo split and their divorce was finalized.

Then Loved knocked on her door again, and Menzel started a relationship with Aaron Lohr, another actor who starred in Rent. The pair moved in together later in 2015, and they were married in 2017.

4. Real estate

In 2015, it was reported that Idina and her then-boyfriend Aaron Lohr purchased a home together in Encino, California. The Mediterranean-style house sits on about three-quarters of an acre and boasts over 4,700 square feet of living space.

The couple's home is just like how Pinterest celeb homes are; there is also a pool and spa in the yard. In addition, the property affords stunning views of the canyon and cities beyond.

