Stuart Skinner’s Collapse Against Jason Robertson Makes Dave Portnoy ‘Want to Puke’

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy harshly criticized Edmonton Oilers goalkeeper Stuart Skinner following the Oilers' 5-3 loss to the Dallas Stars in Game 3 of the Western Conference final on Monday. Despite leading 2-0 during the first intermission, the Oilers enabled the Stars to rally.

Dave Portnoy calls Stuart Skinner “the worst goalie”

Jason Robertson scored his hat trick with eight minutes left in the third quarter. That put Dallas up for good, and an empty-netter sealed the match, giving them a 2–1 series lead. Portnoy went to X to voice his dissatisfaction, notably with Stuart Skinner's performance on Robertson's third goal:

"Watching Skinner makes me want to puke. Oiler fans deserve more. Listen, this is a game that the Oilers just could not blow in their own barn. Up 2-0, give it up 2-2, then tie it up 3-3.”

"But this goal, Skinner, like, well, Skinner, what are you, what are you doing? You're all twisted around, just just hold the post. This is the worst goalie play I've ever seen. Just make yourself big, and hold the post."



Portnoy didn't hold back, comparing Stuart Skinner's play to amateur levels: "He's twisting. He's doing calisthenics. This is might be youth hockey stuff. You can't even play in the all with that. I mean, just disgusting. You f**k*ng disgusting."

The Oilers dominated the first period, while the Stars grabbed control in the second. Edmonton made the first mistake of the third period with Robertson's goal off Skinner from behind the net. Skinner, who saved 22 of 24 shots in Saturday's 3-1 defeat to the Stars in Game 2, has an 8-4 record with a 2.65 GAA and.890 SVV in his past 12 postseason appearances.

Edmonton Oilers were in control but couldn’t maintain the momentum

On a night when the Oilers and Stars alternated kicking each other's buttocks all over Rogers Place, Edmonton ended up turning the other cheek. The Oilers lost Game 3 of the Western Conference Final, allowing a 2-0 lead at the first intermission to turn into a 5-3 defeat at the final buzzer.

A game of dramatic momentum swings that went from an Oilers’ blowout to an Oilers’ collapse to a third-period nail-biter was lost for sure when Jason Robertson scored a hat-trick with eight minutes left in the third period.

An empty-netter secured the match, giving Dallas a 2-1 series lead. Edmonton controlled the first period, Dallas scored three goals in a row in the second, and Edmonton blinked first when the game was tied 3-3 in the third period.

Despite being a strong third-period team during the regular season, the Oilers are now 0-4 in postseason games that are knotted after two periods, including back-to-back losses in this series.

Winning Game 3 might result in more than just a one-game advantage in the series. When a best-of-seven is tied 1-1, the side that wins Game 3 wins the series 66% of the time. When the series is a conference final, the percentage rises to 76.

