Glen Powell Says He Would Have ‘Wild Take’ On Playing THIS Superhero If Given A Chance

Glen Powell shares his dream superhero role! Although different actors have played this superhero numerous times, the Anyone But You star would love to reprise DC’s Batman. Having been part of The Dark Knight Rises in a small role, Powell couldn’t help but picture his “wild take” on the iconic role.

Glen Powell shares his wish to reprise Batman

The Top Gun: Maverick actor has been in many movies this year! While promoting his upcoming dystopian sci-fi film Twisters, he spoke to GQ about superhero roles. Powell said that superhero roles would not interest him unless it’s Batman!

“I was always a Batman guy. I would have a wild take on Batman,” he said. Powell added that his version would be reminiscent of Michael Keaton’s from Tim Burton's Batman rather than Matt Reaves’s. "Oh, sick! See? This is the era,” he added while referencing Keaton’s Batmobile.

Although the Hit Man actor has yet to star as a superhero, he was in a superhero film, and it was the iconic Christopher Nolan's 2012 sequel, The Dark Knight Rises. He played a small role that got killed by Tom Hardy's Bane. "I get my head smashed in by Bane in The Dark Knight Rises," Powell added.

Powell’s upcoming projects

Due to his jam-packed schedule, the actor reportedly turned down a role in the next Jurrasic World movie. After Powell’s breakout role in Top Gun: Maverick, he starred opposite Sydney Sweeney in a rom-com titled Anyone But You, which was quite successful.

Apart from awaiting the release of Twisters, he will also star in a rebooted version of The Running Man and potentially a Captain Planet movie which he’s reportedly working on as a co-writer as well. He will also star in the upcoming sequel to Top: Gun Maverick.

Twisters will hit the theatres on July 19, 2024.