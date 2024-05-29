TOMORROW X TOGETHER's Yeonjun heaps praise on SEVENTEEN's Hoshi for his ‘funny’ GOING RANGERS act

TOMORROW X TOGETHER's Yeonjun recently reached out to SEVENTEEN's Hoshi to praise the humor of GOING SEVENTEEN, specifically the GOING RANGERS episode.

Yeonjun admitted he found Hoshi's performance so funny that it inspired him to watch the entire episode, finding humor in moments like banana slice and Joshua's chaotic sounds, and acknowledging SEVENTEEN's impressive comedic skills.

TXT’s Yeonjun praises SEVENTEEN for their variety show episode

TOMORROW X TOGETHER's Yeonjun recently reached out to SEVENTEEN's Hoshi, praising the humor and entertainment value of GOING RANGERS, one of the latest episodes of SEVENTEEN’s variety show GOING SEVENTEEN.

In a candid exchange shared with fans and the group members, Hoshi revealed that Yeonjun had contacted him, expressing his admiration for the show's comedic moments. Yeonjun told Hoshi, "Hyungnim, I don’t know if I should say this, but GOING RANGERS is so funny. Hyung, you were just so absurd (in a positive way) and cute." This interaction left Hoshi pleasantly surprised, as he remarked, "Oh Yeonjun, you saw that…"

Yeonjun himself later shared his thoughts on watching GOING SEVENTEEN, admitting that he was initially drawn to the show by clips he saw circulating on social media. "I saw Hoshi hyung talking about me. I saw a lot of clips of the episode on social media and, I’m sorry to say this, but he seemed so silly and so cute. It was so funny," Yeonjun confessed. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

This prompted him to watch the entire episode, which left a strong impression on him. He highlighted specific moments that made him laugh, such as the "banana slice!" bit and Joshua's chaotic antics.

Reflecting on the experience, Yeonjun acknowledged the high entertainment value of GOING SEVENTEEN, saying, "I have so much to learn, we still have a long way to go. GOING SEVENTEEN is so funny."

More details about TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s latest activities

TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT) is a prominent K-pop boy group, consisting of members Yeonjun, Soobin, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and Huening Kai. Debuting in 2019 with their successful EP The Dream Chapter: STAR, TXT continues to make waves in the K-pop scene. On April 1, 2024, they released their sixth EP, minisode 3: TOMORROW, and subsequently embarked on their 2024 world tour ACT: PROMISE spanning across Asia and America.

ALSO READ: SEVENTEEN fan gets ex-One Direction's Zayn Malik to do Hoshi's signature Horanghae pose; see PIC