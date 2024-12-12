Golden Bachelor Gerry Turner’s Ex-Wife Theresa Nist Shares Reaction to His Cancer Diagnosis: 'Devastating'

Golden Bachelor Gerry Turner’s ex-wife, Theresa Nist, is sharing her reaction to his cancer diagnosis announcement on Wednesday, December 11. After People broke the news of the 73-year-old’s health struggles, she told the outlet, “That’s devastating news, really. I was extremely upset.” However, she admitted to having known about it since March, a month before they announced their divorce.

“He told me, though, that it was the type of cancer he would most likely outlive,” the 71-year-old NJ native explained.

Despite his diagnosis, Nist told the outlet that she hopes her ex can have a long and healthy life and be happy in it. The finance expert noted that Turner is a “very positive person,” so she knows he “will do the best he can to make this a positive experience.” She expressed faith in him, believing he will work it all out and not let the cancer affect his life.

Nist, who acknowledged that Turner is “in a very difficult situation,” said she wishes him the best and knows good things will come to him.

Turner stunned Bachelor Nation on Wednesday when he announced he was diagnosed with a slow-growing, incurable bone marrow cancer called Waldenström’s macroglobulinemia. He revealed he learned of the diagnosis when he visited an orthopedic surgeon earlier this year regarding a shoulder injury he sustained three years ago.

The dad of two explained in his interview with People that after finding out about the illness, priorities in his life shifted, making him want to spend more time with his daughters, sons-in-law, and grandchildren, rather than with Nist, with whom he had fallen in love while starring on the ABC series.

According to Turner, his cancer diagnosis played a role in him and his now ex-wife seeking a divorce in April, following their televised wedding in February. However, Nist disagrees with his assessment.

She told People in her own interview that his cancer wasn’t what ended their relationship, but rather the long distance and various other disagreements between them, as reported earlier this year.

Turner and Nist finalized their divorce in June.

