Golden Globes 2025: Here's How Demi Moore's Daughters Reacted After the Actress' First-Ever Win at the Ceremony

Demi Moore won her first-ever Golden Globe Award for her performance in The Substance. Her daughters Scout, Tallulah, and Rumer who she shares with ex-husband Bruce Willis celebrated the milestone with a tribute video that has since gone viral.

In the clip shared by the sisters on Instagram, they erupted in cheers and applause when Kerry Washington announced Moore’s name as the winner. The Scandal alum took the stage alongside We Live In Time actor Andrew Garfield to present the award for Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy.

“She did it,” the Willis siblings wrote in the caption. Apart from Moore’s kids, the video also featured British photographer Amanda de Cadenet, American florist and perfumer Eric Buterbaugh, and a few others.

The Substance is a gory body horror and sci-fi film that mocks the extreme standards of the Entertainment industry. The Decent Proposal actress plays a celebrity named Elizabeth Sparkle who gets sucked into the world of artificial cosmetic procedures due to the industry’s pressure to look young.

She intakes a substance that turns her into a young woman (Margaret Qualley) but the facade doesn’t last long. “A fading celebrity takes a black-market drug: a cell-replicating substance that temporarily creates a younger, better version of herself,” the official synopsis read.

Upon receiving the honor at the Award ceremony, Moore delivered a heartfelt and motivational acceptance speech. “This is the first time I’ve ever won anything as an actor,” she began her speech. She recalled a producer naming her a popcorn actress, someone who would enjoy the box office numbers but never be recognized for her work. At that time she started believing that getting Awards was not in her fate.

“I could do movies that were successful, that made a lot of money but I couldn’t be acknowledged and I bought in and I believed that,” she said. The Ghost actress claimed that the Universe landed her the life-changing role in the “magical, bold, courageous, out of the box, absolutely bonkers” film.