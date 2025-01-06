Golden Globes 2025: Nikki Glaser Jokes About Ozempic, Sean Diddy, and More in Her Opening Monologue; See Here

Golden Globes 2025 begins with host Nikki Glaser's hilarious opening monologue on pop culture moments and celebs. Eight two editions later, the esteemed award show finally has a female comedian hosting the evening and she understands the assignment. From Ozempic and Diddy to Zendaya, Kate Winslet, Timothée Chalamet, and more, no one is safe from Glaser's jokes radar.

Glaser started off by stating the night is "Ozempic's biggest night" garnering a huge round of chuckles. She moved to picking celebs seated in the audience and humbly roasting them and their works. Movies like Wicked, Queer, A Complete Unknown, and more become her targets. Glaser roasted the Ariana Grande musical saying she didn't know much about the story because she had friends in high school.

From comparing Timothée Chalamet's moustache to eyelashes, and Zendaya's Challengers "more sexually charged than Diddy's credit card," Glaser kicked off the awards show with great humor. She praised Dune saying, "Zendaya, you were incredible in 'Dune'. Oh my God, I woke up for all of your scenes. You were so good."

Glaser continued mocking Sean Diddy Combs' notorious freak-offs as she proceeded to roast Chalamet's A Complete Unknown. She said, "Dude, you were so good in 'A Complete Unknown' as Bob Dylan. Wasn't he just incredible? So good dude. Seriously, in fact, I actually read that your singing voice was so accurate that even Bob Dylan himself admitted that it was absolutely horrible."

Advertisement

Glaser joked pointing at Selena Gomez who sat by her date, fiance Benny Blanco, saying, "Benny Blanco is here because of the genie who granted him that wish. Man, lucky guy."

She ended her monologue by saying, "Well, before we start handing out awards, I do want to remind you, if you do lose tonight, please just keep in mind that the point of making art is not to win an award. The point of making art is to start of tequila brand so popular that you never have to make art again."

Nikki Glaser is also nominated for Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy at the Golden Globes 2025.

ALSO READ: Golden Globe Awards 2025 LIVE UPDATES: Zoe Saldaña, Kieran Culkin & Hiroyuki Sanada Mark Amazing Victories