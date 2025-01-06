Golden Globes 2025: Sebastian Stan Fights Through Tears As He Wins Big For A Different Man

Sebastian Stan wins his first Golden Globe for A Different Man and makes a heartfelt acceptance speech appealing for the development of a more acceptable society towards disability.

Stan celebrated this career milestone by almost welling up on stage as he thanked writer and director Aaron Schimberg. He won Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy for the role of A Different Man where he played an aspiring actor with neurofibromatosis. Stan also thanked his co-star and co-star Adam Pearson who has this genetic condition in real life.

In his speech, Stan called out for more progressive and inclusive storytelling challenging all forms of social prejudice against disability. He said, "Our ignorance and discomfort around disability and disfigurement has to end now. We have to normalize it and continue to expose ourselves [and our children] to it. Encourage acceptance. One way we can do that is by continuing to champion stories that are inclusive."

Stan was seen fighting through his tears while mentioning his family in his gratitude speech. He concluded, "This is for my mom who left Romania in search of a better life and gave me everything, and for my stepfather Tony who took on a single mom and a grown-up, kid thank you for being a real man. Golden Globes I love you."

Sebastian Stan has also featured in The Apprentice, where he plays a younger version of Donald Trump. He believes that both these films are so challenging, themes that are deep but necessary because they help sensitize people to conversations.

