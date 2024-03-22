'Gossiping In That Way Is Wrong': Archbishop of Canterbury Slams Kate Middleton Conspiracy Theories; Calls Them 'Village Gossip'

The rumors and theories surrounding Kate Middleton's reduced public appearances have been growing increasingly unruly, leaving many people desperate for answers. These speculations have caught the attention of Justin Welby, the Archbishop of Canterbury, who has expressed his displeasure with the situation.

The Archbishop recently shared his views on the gossip that has taken the internet by storm, particularly in the United Kingdom. He appears to be unhappy with the spread of unsubstantiated rumors and the attention they have garnered.

Archbishop of Canterbury about the latest conspiracy theories

After her recent planned operation, Kate Middleton has seemingly decreased her presence in the public eye. This has raised many questions, even though Kensington Palace had been releasing significant information about her health on a need-to-know basis.

With the increasing number of theories surrounding the royal family, Justin Welby recently shared his views with Times Radio. On Thursday, addressing the fuss, Welby labeled the conspiracy theories as "extremely unhealthy."

Further discussing the topic, the Archbishop stated, "We are obsessed with conspiracy, and we have little sense of the humanity of those who are caught in the glare of the news."

Highlighting the simplicity each person holds, Welby added, "It doesn't matter who it is, people should be allowed to be ill, have an operation, whatever it is, and to live their lives in peace without everyone demanding that they prove something every other day."

While speaking to Times Radio, Welby argued that these theories are just "old-fashioned village gossip," claiming that due to the power of the internet, these rumors are now spreading globally. He urged people to avoid engaging in such comments, concluding his statement with "We have to turn away from that. Gossiping in that way is wrong."

Kate Middleton’s Health Condition

Immediately after the Princess of Wales underwent surgery, theories began to circulate on the internet.

The palace had confirmed through their statement, "The surgery was successful, and it is expected that she will remain in hospital for ten to fourteen days, before returning home to continue her recovery." However, the concerned public started posting their views and demanding more insight from Kensington Palace.

The royal palace's statement also made it clear that "Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter."

Us Weekly reported that a source close to the health situation of the royal family member hinted, "When she goes back to work after Easter, she will likely be ready to talk about it."

The source, as reported by Us Weekly, added, "Nobody at the palace knows what the exact medical condition Kate has been suffering with. But Kate is a very transparent person. She's not really capable of lying but at this stage and just wants her privacy."

