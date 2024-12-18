Gracie Abrams Opens Up About Navigating Relationship with Paul Mescal in the Public Eye: 'It Doesn’t Affect Me'

Gracie Abrams isn’t the slightest bothered by public attention on her relationship with Paul Mescal.

In a cover story interview with Nylon published on Tuesday, December 17, the That’s So True singer was asked how she navigates dating the Normal People actor in the spotlight. “That has nothing to do with me,” she said. “It doesn’t affect me.”

The singer, 25, was first linked to Mescal, 28, in June 2024 when they were spotted grabbing a meal in London. Two months later, they were seen walking with linked arms in the same city. In one picture, according to People, Abrams jokingly bit Mescal’s finger. A source confirmed to the outlet at the time that they were only hooking up and were still in the early stages of their acquaintance.

Since then, the pair have shown up in support of each other’s professions. In October, Mescal attended Abrams’ New York City show at Radio City Music Hall, where he was seen swaying and singing along to her music. Then, in November, Abrams attended the Los Angeles premiere of his movie Gladiator II.

On November 26, a source told People the duo had become serious about their relationship.

“They’re at the top of their game and always in communication,” the tipster told the publication, adding that they have a New Year vacation planned.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Is Paul Mescal And Gracie Abrams’s Relationship ‘Going Strong’? Sources Reveal

Most recently, Abrams and Mescal were spotted in the Big Apple after they both made their back-to-back SNL debuts.

According to TikTok footage reported by the aforementioned outlet, the pair were seen exiting a car and holding hands as they headed into an NYC building.

The Tough Love singer also stopped briefly to address some of the fans waiting to greet them. “Have a good night, you guys,” she said before going inside.

While speaking with GQ in October, Mescal addressed the public's interest in his personal life, explaining that he's uncomfortable inviting access to it, as he rarely gets to enjoy it anyways.

ALSO READ: 'Isn’t That Devastating?': Gladiator II Star Paul Mescal Reveals How Untrue Rumors Of One-Night Stands Affected His Mom