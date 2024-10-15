'Isn’t That Devastating?': Gladiator II Star Paul Mescal Reveals How Untrue Rumors Of One-Night Stands Affected His Mom

Paul Mescal is clearing the air over the untrue rumors about his alleged one-night stands. In a conversation with GQ Magazine, the Gladiator II actor revealed that the rumors circulating on the internet had taken a toll on him personally, as well as on his mom.

According to reports, the rumors claimed that after spending the night with his partner, Mescal would run off the following morning while the other person was distracted. Addressing the rumors, the Irish native described them as “categorically untrue.”

While talking to the media outlet, Mescal mentioned that he and his siblings couldn’t stop laughing over the video and news circulating around. Speaking about his mom, the actor stated, "The one thing that upset me was that I was in the kitchen; I remember my mom looking at the videos, and she was getting upset." He further asked, "Isn’t that devastating?"

The actor went on to reveal that he understands internet dynamics and shared a good laugh with his siblings. If the rumors had been true, they would have caused problems, but since they weren't, they could easily be laughed off.

Meanwhile, the Normal People actor is currently dating Gracie Abrams. The Hollywood star mentioned that he wants to keep his relationships private and away from the limelight.

He shared, "I mean, the speculation has been kind of mad for the last x amount of years.” Mescal went on to add, "I’m not comfortable inviting any access into that part of my life. How I am in my private life is so precious to me because I get very little of it, and it might be of public interest, but it’s not public-obligated information.”

On the other hand, the Foe actor revealed that his Oscar nomination for the movie Aftersun created a wave of happiness at his home, despite things getting difficult.

Following the actor’s nomination, his sister, Nell Mescal, posted on her social media about the conflicting situations in their family. She wrote, "My mom got a haircut today in prep for her chemotherapy and then Paul got nominated for an Oscar. Life is so crazy."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mescal is set to appear in the lead role opposite Pedro Pascal in Gladiator II. The movie, directed by Ridley Scott, is set to hit theaters on November 15.

